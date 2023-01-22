West Grand Intern of the Month is pursuing an education in the nursing field

Karina Dominguez, West Grand Intern of the Month for January, is learning the nursing practice through Middle Park Health and the West Grand School District.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

Senior Karina Dominguez, West Grand High School’s January Intern of the Month, is pursuing her passion for helping others as a nurse. This fall semester, she worked with nurses at Middle Park Health in Kremmling. She’s currently interning for school nurse Chelsea Gaines BSN, RN at the West Grand School District.

“When I graduate high school, I want to continue my education in the nursing field so I wanted to see what it would be like,” Dominguez said of why she chose her internship.

At the hospital, she shadowed the lead nurse to learn about their duties and patient interactions.

Dominguez has practiced checking patients’ blood pressure, pulse and oxygen.

“Getting to see what (the nurses) do on a daily basis, that was really fun,” she said, adding that she sees herself pursuing nursing in the future.

Dominguez is considering Colorado Mesa University and Colorado Mountain College as educational options after high school.