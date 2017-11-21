West Grand is championship bound

The West Grand High School football team is headed to the CHSAA 8-Man State Championship this weekend after defeating the Soroco Rams, 38-28, on Saturday. The 12-0 Mustangs will play the top seeded Sedgwick County Cougars this Saturday, as both teams look to close out perfect seasons with State Championship titles.

A week after running for 159 yards and two touchdowns, Junior Luis Dominguez was at the top of his game again during the semifinal matchup, notching 157 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Senior Quarterback Brady Gore tested the Rams' defense all afternoon, going 7-for-14 for 131 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Gore also ran for 137 yards on 20 carries.

Senior Luke Mogck led the team in receiving with 105 yards on four catches. Senior Jake Bentler caught three passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Bentler also completed his only pass attempt for 53 yards.

The Rams' 28 point performance marks just the second time this season West Grand has given up more than 20 points. Soroco Quarterback Truman Anarella went 3-for-3 for 70 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs also struggled to contain Junior Running Back Jace Logan, who gashed the defence for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Logan also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Senior Linebacker Josh O'Hotto paced the defence with 19 tackles. Senior Noah Schroeder tallied 15 tackles, while Junior Jordan Knight recorded 13 and a fumble recovery. Sophomore Marcus Sanchez had nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

The 11-0 Sedgwick County Cougars are the top ranked team in the state, and are coming into the finals hot. The Cougars have carved through their playoff competition to this point, outscoring opponents 134-14 over the last three games.

The Mustangs and Cougars clash on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at Julesburg High School.