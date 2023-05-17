West Grand kindergartners enjoy Touch a Truck Day

Kids learned about the tools firefighters use when Kremmling Fire Protection District participated in Touch a Truck day. West Grand Elementary School kindergartners got to interact with lots of first responder vehicles and heavy equipment.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

On May 11, Kremmling kindergartners got to meet their heroes – firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics. The kids also were able to step into the driver’s seat of the first responders’ vehicles.

This was part of Touch A Truck Day, where children get to interact with big rigs and first responder vehicles that keep the county safe and secure. West Grand Elementary School students explored each vehicle – honking horns, turning wheels, testing controls and asking questions.

The event, organized by Sgt. DJ Elthorp, featured the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Kremmling, Grand County Search and Rescue, Kremmling Police Department, Kremmling Fire Department and Grand County EMS. There was also a SWAT vehicle in the lineup.

A kids tries out the controls in a motor grader that heavy equipment operators for the Town of Kremmling use to maintain roads.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

As students learned about the ambulances, police cars and other machinery during events like Touch a Truck Day, they might have even become inspired to become the next first responder or heavy equipment operator for their community.