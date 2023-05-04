West Grand Mustangs excel at Steamboat track meet

The West Grand High School boys track team beat records at the Steamboat Track & Field Invitational on April 29. Left to right: Coach Chris Brown, senior Wyatt Howell, senior Brayden James, sophomore Joe Danger Probst, senior Wyatt Shearer, Coach Cheryl Brown.

Ryan Tripicchio/Courtesy Photo

The West Grand High School boys’ track team sped into two new records at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on April 29. The boys’ relay teams broke records for 4×100 and 4×200 relays, thanks to the Mustangs’ teamwork.

In the 4×100 relay, the Mustangs earned a time of 44.18 seconds. This was five seconds faster than the second place finishers, Hayden High School. Then in the 4×200 relay, the boys earned a time of 1.32.35, beating Rangley High School by five seconds.

After beating previous records in these two events, the Mustangs also won first place in 4×400 meter relay, with a time of 3.35.80.

Boys first and second place winners

Senior Wyatt Howell: second place – 100 meter dash – 11.52

Sophomore Jackson Steinle: second place – 200 meter dash – 24.49

Senior Brayden James: first place – 400 meter dash – 52.17

Sophomore Joe Probst: first place – 3200 meter run – 12:00.02; first place – 110 meter hurdles – 15.97

Junior Kai Edson: first place – pole vault – 10-02.00

Girls first and second place winners

Sophomore Sara Lechman: second place – 200 meter dash – 28.21

Junior Lillian Hufford: first place – pole vault – 9-02.00

Team: second place – 4×800 meter relay – 12.27.46

For a full list of the boys’ and girls’ team results, visit Co.MileSplit.com.