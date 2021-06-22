West Grand names superintendent candidates

West Grand School District announced four finalists for the open superintendent position with interviews scheduled June 30.

The four finalists for West Grand Superintendent are Jaime Cole, Grant Schmidt, Robert Stannard Jr and Chris Whetzel. A community meet and greet will be held at 7 p.m. June 29 at the K-8 school building. Interviews are the following day starting at 4 p.m.

Candidates will be interviewed by two committees, the school board and a committee of district staff, community members and parents. Two community members and two parents will be chosen for the committee. Interested parties can contact the district at 970-724-3217.

Cole is the current superintendent for the Peach Springs Unified School District in Arizona, where she has previously worked as the principal, an instructional coach, facilities oversight, testing coordinator and special education coordinator.

In addition to working several positions in education, Cole is earning her doctorate from University of Northern Arizona and has two masters degrees in education from Arizona State University and Western New Mexico Graduate Studies.

Schmidt comes from Colorado Springs, where he serves as the superintendent and principal for the Hanover School District. Previously, Schmidt has served as superintendent or assistant superintendent for two other school districts, on top of experience as a principal and teacher.

Schmidt earned a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Denver and has two masters degrees in education and business administration from the University of Colorado and the University of Phoenix.

Currently serving as vice principal of Littleton Academy, Stannard has a diverse background with previous leadership roles at the Colorado Military Academy, Colorado Springs Charter Academy and the Yuma School District, as well as the Wings of the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

Stannard earned his masters in science and manufacturing systems from the University of Saint Thomas and a bachelor’s degree in science from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Whetzel is the current superintendent of the Woodlin School District, with previous superintendent positions at Karval, Agate and Sierra Grande school districts. He also has a consulting company based out of the Front Range.

He graduated from Portland State University with a masters in education administration and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

West Grand School Board is expected to choose a candidate at its July meeting.