West Grand School District offers ways to support local family after community member’s death

After the death of longtime Kremmling community member Kurt Edson, West Grand School District has let residents know how they can support the Edson family.

Residents can help Taryn Edson, who works as an administrative assistant to the superintendent, and her children by donating groceries or bringing home-cooked meals. Sign up for the Meal Train and choose a day to offer food by visiting MealTrain.com/324l50 . Those with questions about the Meal Train can contact organizer Jen Hooks on the website. Residents can also bring cash donations to all West Grand School District offices, and donations will be given directly to the family. Cards or condolences may be sent to: P.O. Box 612, Kremmling, CO 80459. Prayers and other support are also welcome.

“They have felt your love and appreciate our community support,” the district wrote on behalf of the family on their Facebook page.

A celebration of life for Kurt will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, at West Grand High School, located at 208 12th St. in Kremmling. Attendees are asked to wear black or West Grand purple and gold.