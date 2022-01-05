East, West Grand schools cancel class Thursday
Citing the heavy winter storm, West Grand and East Grand schools have canceled classes on Thursday.
East Grand School District released schools early Wednesday afternoon when the storm moved into Grand County and started causing travel issues.
Several roads in Grand were closed for visibility issues on Wednesday, including Colorado Highway 125 at US Highway 40, US Highway 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs and County Road 1 at Colorado Highway 9.
Rocky Mountain National Park also closed Trail Ridge Road at the Grand Lake entrance, as well as the Kawuneeche Visitor’s Center.
