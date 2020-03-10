West Grand schools put on lockout Tuesday
Sky-Hi News staff report
The West Grand School District was put on lockout as Kremmling police investigated a domestic dispute.
As part of an active investigation, the Kremmling Police Department was attempting to locate an individual connected to a domestic dispute, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
The schools remained in lockout at the request of law enforcement officials until about 12:45 p.m. Officers reported they would be present around the schools for increased visibility.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
