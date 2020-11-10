West Grand sends K-8 online until after Thanksgiving
West Grand School District announced Tuesday that a positive COVID-19 test will send West Grand K-8 to remote learning until after Thanksgiving.
According to West Grand, the positive test belongs to an adult who had interacted with almost the entire staff of the school, leading to a significant number of quarantines.
A few student cohorts will quarantine as well.
Grades 3-8 will begin online classes Wednesday, while grades K-2 will begin distance learning on Monday.
Grand County Public Health is working on contact tracing and quarantines.
The school moving online follows similar moves from West Grand High School and East Grand Middle School, which both transitioned to online learning last week.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the county, with 41 cases over the past two weeks.
