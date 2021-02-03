West Grand students seek community service opportunities

West Grand High School is looking for members of community in need of volunteer work as a way to help students earn service hours.

The new West Grand Community Outreach Program is working to connect individuals and businesses with student volunteers.

In collaboration with the Kremmling Chamber, Homegrown Talent Initiative and Grand County Higher Ed, this program will help students earn service hours while engaging in meaningful experiences for themselves and the West Grand community.

Grand County Higher Ed will be providing education to students during their advisory period to help them better understand community service.

The Homegrown Talent Initiative and Kremmling Chamber representatives will connect West Grand High School students with community businesses. The program is also looking to provide students with opportunities to volunteer at businesses related to fields they are interested in.

Other services may look like taking trash to the road on trash day for elderly citizens, walking elementary students home from school safely, providing homework help, helping disabled individuals in our community with firewood or snow removal and more.

The West Grand Community Outreach Program has created a Google Form that will collect information from individuals and businesses in the community in need of services. The group will screen these responses and link them to a spreadsheet that students can access to pick up community services hours.

The Kremmling Chamber will list the form on their website for local businesses. West Grand High School will also have it available on the district website for individuals and businesses wanting assistance.

Interested people can also call the school at 970-724-3425.