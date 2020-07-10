West Grand superintendent paves “Road to Awesome”

"Road to Awesome" by Darrin Peppard



West Grand’s superintendent has debuted a book to inspire educational leadership.

Darrin Peppard’s book, “Road to Awesome,” went live this month on Amazon. The book pulls from Peppard’s 25 years of experience in education and aims to help readers energize their school settings.

The book is about school leadership, Peppard explained, but it’s also more than that.

“It’s me sharing a lot of my stories through my educational career, speaking specifically to the things I feel are more important in education,” he said.

Writing the book was something that came naturally to the superintendent. Over the last two years, the work been an ongoing process.

After completing his doctoral dissertation in 2017, Peppard thought he would never want to write again. Then, in January of 2018, he started thinking about his ideas for a book.

Peppard finished the book in February this year and submitted it to a publisher, but he didn’t hear back. He tried his luck in May with Code Breaker Inc. and had a contract in less than 24 hours.

He worked with the publishing team on the editing process, and the book went live July 1.

“It kind of happened over night,” he said.

The book encourages readers to think about their own leadership roles in education, whether as a teacher, principal or administrator.

“It gives them an opportunity to reflect and plan going forward to get their leadership on the road to awesome,” he said.

Peppard added that he’s very proud of the book and the work of his publishing team. He said it’s very humbling to see pictures of the book in people’s hands on social media, and he hopes that the book inspires his readers.

“Something I’m really excited about and the message I hope people take from it is always chase your dreams,” he said. “Don’t give up when you’re not successful right away.”

Peppard’s book is available on Amazon.com. For more on his work, go to RoadToAwesome.net.