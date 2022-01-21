West Grand taking applications for superintendent

West Grand School District has once again posted the job for superintendent with the hope to make a selection by March 8.

The board of education gave staff the go ahead to post the job during Tuesday’s board meeting. The posting, now active on the district website, lists the salary for the position at $115,000-$130,000.

Applications for the position will close Feb. 16 with the board expected to choose finalists on Feb. 22. Interviews will take place between Feb. 23-March 2 with the selection expected at the March 8 school board meeting.

The new superintendent, if the board makes a selection, would begin July 1.

Following the departure of former Superintendent Darrin Peppard at the end of June, the school board named three finalists for superintendent but chose none for the position. West Grand High School principal Liz Bauer has been serving as the interim superintendent since then.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the school board finalized an operating agreement between the board and superintendent that’s meant to define the relationship with and expectations of the superintendent.

The board went on to schedule a special meeting on Feb. 3 for an evaluation of the interim superintendent. Most of that meeting will likely be conducted in executive session.