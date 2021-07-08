West Grand taps principal as interim superintendent

The West Grand School District did not select a new superintendent as expected Wednesday night.

Instead, the board of education has appointed high school principal Elizabeth Bauer as interim superintendent for the district.

The former superintendent, Darrin Peppard, stepped down from the role this year after he and the district reached a separation agreement. Peppard had held the position since 2017.

The district had previously narrowed down the candidates for the new superintendent to four individuals, of which three — Grant Schmidt, Robert Stannard Jr and Chris Whetzel — attended interviews and a meet and greet with the West Grand community on June 29.

On Wednesday, Board President Shawn Lechman briefly touched on the superintendent selection process.

“We did not determine to select any of the superintendents that we did bring to West Grand for interview,” Lechman said.

With no other discussion, the board moved on, unanimously appointing Bauer as interim superintendent. Bauer has served as West Grand High School’s principal for three years.

The board did not say when a permanent superintendent might be selected, though over email Thursday the board president explained that the district is still looking.

“We will continue our search for West Grand’s superintendent,” Lechman said. “The board would like to find the appropriate candidate as soon as possible by including the community and staff in the interview process. We will continue to screen new candidates and move forward with interviews with candidates we believe fit West Grand. ”