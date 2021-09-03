West Grand to honor five inductees to Hall of Fame

Coinciding with West Grand’s Homecoming weekend, the school district plans to honor five community members who made an impact on the schools or students.

The five inductees are Dr. John Colburn, Allan “Bud” Dietrich, Dr. Mike Gallagher, Duane Scholl and Peg Hinman Toft. At 10 a.m. on Sept. 17, students, staff, alumni and community members are invited to West Grand High School for a meet and greet before the ceremony.

The induction ceremony follows at 11 a.m. with a luncheon, tours of the high school and other Homecoming activities planned as well. The volleyball team plays at 4 p.m. and the football team has their game at 7 p.m.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class will also be honored during half time of the football game.

Both Mustangs teams will face the Hayden Tigers.

Tickets for the day are $15, which includes lunch and entrance to both sports games. RSVP for the event by calling 970-724-3217 or going to forms.gle/gVPBmsAkDvsK9Xvd9 .