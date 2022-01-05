West Grand to renew superintendent search

West Grand School District is looking to reinvigorate its superintendent search.

At the Dec. 14 school board meeting, board members discussed what a potential job description might look like, including salary, deadlines and desired qualifications.

West Grand High School Principal Elizabeth Bauer has been serving as interim superintendent since July. After Superintendent Darrin Peppard stepped down from the role at the end of June, the board interviewed three superintendent candidates, but selected none for the role.

Bauer has served as superintendent since, stewarding the district through a successful mill levy ask in the meantime. At the meeting, she asked the board for recommendations on the job posting before finalizing it.

“We want to be very transparent with this job posting and position as we’ve said from the very beginning,” she said.

The board seemed interested in posting the job “in house” to West Grand staff and faculty before expanding the search outward. Bauer requested direction from the board for a deadline on the posting along with a potential salary range.

For the salary, the board indicated an interest in looking at superintendent salaries in comparable school districts. According to the Colorado Department of Education, the superintendent salary in West Grand for the 2020-2021 school year was $112,000.

No specific decisions were made at the meeting, and the board hoped to make more final decisions on the superintendent search this month.