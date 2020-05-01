WGHS plant sale planned for May 6-8

West Grand High School’s Mother’s Day plant sale will take place this year with several adjustments for social distancing.

Customers wanting to purchase flowers, herb and vegetable plants need to sign up in advance for a specific time slot May 6-8. Customers will be asked to wait in their vehicles before being allowed 15 minutes to shop by themselves in the greenhouse, and they must wear a mask.

Students in West Grand’s greenhouse class cultivate the flowers and plants as part of the school’s career and technical education agriculture program. Sale proceeds help pay for new growing systems, class t-shirts and field trips. Last year’s greenhouse sale funds were used to plant a flower bed in the front of the high school and to install a watering system for the vegetable garden at Cliffview Assisted Living Center.

Hanging baskets will be available for purchase at the end of May. For more info or to book a time slot, contact West Grand science teacher Emmylou Harmon at harmone@wgsd.us.