What a wash: Moose licking car captured on video

Steamboat Springs resident Tracy Kubarski could only watch as two large moose gave a visiting family’s small car a spit bath with their tongues for about an hour on Thursday.

Kubarski, who works as a chalet manager at vacation home management company Moving Mountains, posted a video of the visitors’ vehicle getting a moose licking online.

She captured it after the visitors had driven in from New York for a stay at an Airbnb unit in the Hilltop neighborhood.

The suspected attractant was salt on the car, Kubarski said, which made the moose at the home for about two hours, along with eating patches of grass from a sunny place in the yard.