What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Today

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Granby Elementary Book Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granby Library. Granby Elementary School’s PTO is holding the first in-person book fair since 2019 over three days. The fair is geared for preschool through 12th grade readers. For more, search “Granby Elementary School PTO” on Facebook.

Granby Youth Baseball Registration Deadline — Granby Recreation is now taking registrations for the youth T-ball, machine pitch and player pitch baseball leagues, which start practice in May. Teams are open to all children kindergarten through sixth grade in the fall of 2021. Games will start June 3 and run through June 26. Registrations will be taken until April 30 or until teams are full. The fee ranges from $60 to $90. For more, please call 970-887-3961 or go to granbyrec.activityreg.com.

EGSD Student Art Show — daily at Granby Public Library Community Room. Enjoy works of art by students of all ages through May 13. Sign in at the show for a chance to win a prize.

FVE Art Show — daily at Fraser Public Library. Enjoy Fraser Valley Elementary students’ artwork through May 20. Check in with the library to fill out an “art ticket” and have a chance to win prizes.

Saturday, May 1

Hot Sulphur Springs Town Clean-Up Day — 8 a.m. to noon at Harms & Sons. Open to residents in Hot Sulphur Springs and the HSSP fire protection district, and residency proof is required. Free household trash and yard waste disposal, including batteries, appliances and electronics. Tires will be accepted for a fee of $8 per. No construction site or commercial waste. For more, call the Hot Sulphur Springs chamber at 970-531-7588.

Mother Son Battle Zone Nerf Games — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Soccer Dome. Granby Rec will host a mother-son Nerf battle and pizza party. Event is available to all boys along with the female adult chaperone of their choice. Cost is $40 per couple and $15 for each additional boy. Pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961 or granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Granby Town Clean-Up Day — Granby residents are invited to take advantage of this free service. Dumpsters will be located at Town Hall and the Town Shop at 550 East Topaz on a first come, first served basis. Proof of residency is required. Batteries, electronics, tires, construction site waste and trash with food waste will not be accepted. For more information, call 970-887-2501.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration — 11 a.m. to 1p.m. The Kremmling Chamber is hosting a celebration of Cinco de Mayo at the Kremmling town square featuring Mexican dancers, crafts, yard games and food and drinks.

Kentucky Derby Party — 1-6 p.m. Bring your Derby hats for the annual party hosted by Middle Park Fair and Rodeo. Tickets are $40 and available at http://www.middleparkfairandrodeo.com .

Sunday, May 2

Fraser Town Clean-Up Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fraser will be providing disposal service for town residents. Limited space for disposal and proof of residency required. One truck load or medium trail load limit per household. No appliances, construction materials, semi or tractor tires, hazardous waste, liquid waste, household chemicals, car batteries, petroleum products or contaminated soil.

Monday, May 3

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at former Grand County Human Services Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Wednesday, May 5

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Pitkin House. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Mountain Family Center mobile food pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Fox Run Apartments, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wapiti Meadows and 1-2 p.m. at Fraser Historic Church in Fraser. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Friday, May 7

Paintball Games — 8 a.m. at Granby Community Building before traveling to Dacono. Granby Rec will sponsor a paintball games trip for ages 10 to adult. The cost is $65 and the fee includes transportation, four hours of play, rental of a paintball gun, safety equipment and 500 paintballs. The group plans to return by 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required by May 5. For more, call 970-887-3961.

Saturday, May 8

East Troublesome Fire Clean-Up Day — The East Troublesome Fire Adopt a Family Committee is working with Grand Lake Rotary and Global Machinery to host a cleanup day. Anyone who needs help clearing their lot or would like to volunteer their time or professional services to help can sign up at http://www.etfadoptafamily.com or by emailing Mark Mix at seabeemix@yahoo.com .

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at the Granby Library. The public is welcome, Covid protective measures will be enforced.