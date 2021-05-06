What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, May 7

Paintball Games — 8 a.m. at Granby Community Building before traveling to Dacono. Granby Rec will sponsor a paintball games trip for ages 10 to adult. The cost is $65 and the fee includes transportation, four hours of play, rental of a paintball gun, safety equipment and 500 paintballs. The group plans to return by 5 p.m. Pre-registration was required by May 5. For more, call 970-887-3961.

Saturday, May 8

East Troublesome Fire Clean-Up Day — The East Troublesome Fire Adopt a Family Committee is working with Grand Lake Rotary and Global Machinery to host a cleanup day. Anyone who needs help clearing their lot or would like to volunteer their time or professional services to help can sign up at http://www.etfadoptafamily.com or by emailing Mark Mix at seabeemix@yahoo.com .

Outbreak of Kindness “Sale” — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, 280 11th Street, Granby. Clothing, household goods, toys and more free for the taking.

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Center. Cost is $3. For more about this and other events at the Grand Lake Center, go to http://www.GrandLakeCenter.com/event .

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at the Granby Library. The public is welcome, Covid protective measures will be enforced.

Monday, May 10

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at former Grand County Human Services Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Kremmling Library Virtual Book Club — 6-8 p.m. online. Club meets quarterly with a different genre every quarter. For more, go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab.

Tuesday, May 11

Granby Summer Youth Day Camp Registration (in-town residents) — Granby Rec is offering a summer youth day camp program that includes all different activities and field trips. Day camp is open to all children ages 5 and up. The group meets at 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary School and pickup is by 5:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per day. Summer day camp registration will take place at the Granby Town Hall, 0 Jasper Avenue, on May 11 for those that reside within the Granby city limits. Phone-in registration begins May 13 and online May 17. Spots are limited, so please register early. For more, call 970-887-3961.

Wednesday, May 12

Granby Summer Youth Day Camp Registration (all children) — Granby Rec is offering a summer youth day camp program. Registration will be at Granby Town on May 12 for residents living outside town limits. For more, call 970-887-3961.

Thursday, May 13

Vaccine Clinic — 4-8 p.m. at Grand Fire Station in Granby. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Colorado Proud Small Business Roundtable — Noon-1 p.m. online. Colorado business leaders are hosting a virtual conversation focused on small agricultural businesses and ways to grow and evolve the state’s agricultural industry. RSVP at bit.ly/2R3uBkq.

Flyfishing Classes — 5:15 p.m. at the Granby Soccer Dome. Granby Rec and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are offering a two-class clinic to teach people how to cast, tie knots, read the river and know what gear and tackle it takes to be successful. The classes will be May 13 and May 20. The cost is $50 and includes use of a fly rod if needed. Pre-registration is required by May 11. For more, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Friday, May 14

Vaccine Clinic — 4-8 p.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Saturday, May 15

Celebration of Life, Dedication ceremony — 4:30 p.m. West Grand High School is hosting a celebration of life for Mike Wilson, a former West Grand teacher and photographer for the Grand Gazette, on the school’s football field. In addition, the school will also be dedicating the observatory in Wilson’s name and offer free star gazing to the public.