What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, May 14

Vaccine Clinic — 4-8 p.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Saturday, May 15

Celebration of Life, Dedication ceremony — 4:30 p.m. West Grand High School is hosting a celebration of life for Mike Wilson, a former West Grand teacher and photographer for the Grand Gazette, on the school’s football field. In addition, the school will also be dedicating the observatory in Wilson’s name and offering free star gazing to the public.

Monday, May 17

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at former Grand County Human Services Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Tuesday, May 18

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Inn at Silver Creek, Granby. Schedule an appointment at http://www.MiddleParkHealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Town Manager meet and greet — 4-5 p.m. at the Fraser Town Hall. Meet with the three candidates for town manager.

Survivor to Survivor Forum — 8 p.m. online. Workshop is sponsored by United Policyholders, a nonprofit that helps disaster survivors through insurance claims and long-term recovery efforts. Bring your questions and connect with other survivors and trained volunteers with personal experience recovering from wildfires. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/may18 .

Wednesday, May 19

Vaccine Clinic — 4-8 p.m. at Pitkin House in Grand Lake. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Chamber Chat — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Join the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber for updates and group sharing regarding important topics in the community. This is a recurring event. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/events/chamber-chat .

Friends of the Library at Dean West — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Dean West in Kremmling. The Dean West restaurant will donate a portion of proceeds from all food and drink sales to Friends of Grand County Library.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Thursday, May 20

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSU Extension Hall, Kremmling Fairgrounds. Schedule an appointment at http://www.MiddleParkHealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Virtual Family Cooking Class — 5-6:30 p.m. Hosted by Mountain Family Center, Grand Beginnings and Sisu Farms. Using farm-fresh ingredients from Sisu Farms and instructed by Bailey of MFC, learn to cook a farm to table meal. For more information and to register, call 970-557-3186.

West Grand Football Senior Appreciation — 6:30 p.m. at West Grand High School. The seniors on the Mustangs football team and their families will be honored on the school’s football field.

Saturday, May 22

Vaccine clinic — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Hunter Education Class — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling. The two-day class will be taught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife instructors Merle and Thekla Schultz. Participants will receive a hunter education card needed for a state hunting license. Participants must attend both the Saturday and Sunday classes to get their card. Register at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/HE-Traditional-Classes.aspx.

EMS Week Community Open House — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Granby Grand EMS Station, 81 W. Agate Ave. See a hands-on demonstration with EMTs and paramedics, touch a truck, and get a tour of the station along with free hot dogs and goodie bags for kids.

Book Talk — 4 p.m. at Polhamus Park. The Grand County Community of Writers is hosting a conversation with Granby local Martin Smith about his new nonfiction book “Going to Trinidad.” More details to be announced.

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Kremmling. Location to be announced. See what materials will be accepted bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Sunday, May 23

