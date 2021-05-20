What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar. https://www.skyhinews.com/explore-grand/calendar/#!/

Friday, May 21

Bike Park Volunteer Day — 2-7 p.m. at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex. Help get the jumps and newly rebuilt pumptrack ready for summer. Bring your own shovel.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, May 22

Vaccine clinic — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Hunter Education Class — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling. The two-day class will be taught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife instructors Merle and Thekla Schultz. Participants will receive a hunter education card needed for a state hunting license. Participants must attend both the Saturday and Sunday classes to get their card. Register at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/HE-Traditional-Classes.aspx.

EMS Week Community Open House — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Granby Grand EMS Station, 81 W. Agate Ave. See a hands-on demonstration with EMTs and paramedics, touch a truck, and get a tour of the station along with free hot dogs and goodie bags for kids.

Book Talk — 4 p.m. at Granby Library. The Grand County Community of Writers is hosting a conversation with Granby local Martin Smith about his new nonfiction book “Going to Trinidad.”

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Park Fire Station located at 31 CR 1935, Kremmling. See what materials will be accepted bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Sunday, May 23

Hunter Education Class — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling. The two-day class will be taught by Colorado Parks and Wildlife instructors Merle and Thekla Schultz. Participants will receive a hunter education card needed for a state hunting license. Participants must attend both the Saturday and Sunday classes to get their card. Register at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/HE-Traditional-Classes.aspx.

Monday, May 24

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at former Grand County Human Services Building in Hot Sulphur Springs. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

East Troublesome Fire Community Meeting — 6 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Grand County emergency responders will provide information regarding the events that led up to the mega-fire as well as post-fire lessons learned. Pre-registration required for in person attendance by emailing rthackston@suncommunities.com with name, phone number and number in party. Links to submit questions and to watch the meeting online are available at https://bit.ly/3eDoLj7 .

Panthers baseball vs. Sheridan — 3 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Wednesday, May 26

Chamber Chat — 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Join the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber for updates and group sharing regarding important topics in the community. This is a recurring event. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/events/chamber-chat .

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Panthers soccer vs. Bruce Randolph — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Responsible Alcohol Vendor Class — 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Headwaters Center. Free class limited to the first 60 participants who arrive to earn a three-year alcohol vendor certification. This class is intended for anyone who serves alcohol to the public. For questions, contact Officer Malchow with the Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779, ext. 110, or jmalchow@wpgov.com .

Roadmap to Recovery Q&A — 5:30 p.m. online. United Policyholders staff and experts will answer presubmitted and frequently asked questions. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/may26 . Submit questions at http://www.uphelp.org/r2rhelp_co .

Thursday, May 27

Vaccine Clinic — 4-8 p.m. at Grand Fire Station in Granby. Registration required at http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .

Colorado State of the River — 6-7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Colorado River District, the webinar will discuss how last year’s intense wildfire season has impacted our water supplies and how to prepare for the impacts of post-fire floods. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/COsor2021.

Friday, May 28

Granby Co-ed Adult Softball Registration Deadline — Play will run June 7 through mid-August. The league plans to play double-headers under the lights on Mondays. Interested teams and individuals looking for teams must register by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961. The fee is $450 per team. There is also field space available for team practices by calling Granby Rec.

Panthers soccer vs. Moffat County — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Panthers baseball vs. Battle Mountain — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Saturday, May 29

Middle Park Graduation — 10 a.m. at Middle Park High School. Following a ceremony for grads and their families, students will parade through Granby on the backs of convertables. The community is encouraged to celebrate the parade with a route to be announced.

West Grand Graduation — 10 a.m. at West Grand High School. Following the senior slideshows, the graduation ceremony will take place at the football field with all welcome to join in the celebration. The ceremony will conclude with a parade down US Highway 40 starting around noon.