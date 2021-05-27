What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, May 28

Community Art Project — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 E Agate Ave. Join the Granby Public Art Committee to decorate the construction fencing at the Granby Station development. The theme will be purple mountains in honor of the Panther graduates.

Panthers soccer vs. Moffat County — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Panthers baseball vs. Battle Mountain — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Granby Co-ed Adult Softball Registration Deadline — Play will run June 7 through mid-August. The league plans to play double-headers under the lights on Mondays. Interested teams and individuals looking for teams must register by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961. The fee is $450 per team. There is also field space available for team practices by calling Granby Rec.

Saturday, May 29

Middle Park Graduation — 10 a.m. at Middle Park High School. Following a ceremony for grads and their families, students will parade through Granby on the backs of convertibles starting at about 11 a.m. The community is encouraged to celebrate the parade through town.

West Grand Graduation — 10 a.m. at West Grand High School. Following the senior slideshows, the graduation ceremony will take place at the football field with all welcome to join in the celebration. The ceremony will conclude with a parade down US Highway 40 starting around noon.

Memorial Day Honor Guard — 10 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Cemetery. The American Legion Post 88 will place Memorial Day grave flags, followed by Memorial Day Honor Guard Ceremony. Following the event, the post will travel to the Granby Cemetery to place Memorial Day grave flags and conduct a Memorial Day Honor Guard Ceremony.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony — 10 a.m. down Grand Avenue in Grand Lake. The parade includes veterans, service groups, horses, and more. A ceremony will commence immediately following the parade with a special service honoring veterans in Grand Lake’s Town Park. Masks and social distancing encouraged.

Tuesday, June 1

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Inn at Silver Creek, Granby. Schedule an appointment at http://www.MiddleParkHealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Wednesday, June 2

Community Clean-Up Day — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Winter Park. Meet at the Hideaway Park Pavilion to get trash bags and gloves before cleaning up the town. Come anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Participants will be entered to win one of two $50 gift cards to a local business of their choice. Plus, get free swag.

Panthers baseball vs. Bennett — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Fox Run Apartments, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wapiti Meadows and 1-2 p.m. at Fraser Historic Church in Fraser. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Thursday, June 3

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSU Extension Hall, Kremmling Fairgrounds. Schedule an appointment at http://www.MiddleParkHealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Panthers soccer vs. Vail Christian — Time TBA at Middle Park High School.

Wolf Park Music Series — 6-8 p.m. at Wolf Park. Donation based concert event featuring Tara Rose and the Real Deal. Bring your own chairs, blankets and food. Parking limited.

Friday, June 4

Ring of Fire Opening Night — Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents its first show since COVID-19. Get tickets at rockymountainrep.com.

First Friday Art Walk — 5-8 p.m. at Uptripping in Winter Park. A free community event with live music, food and drinks.

Aviation Museum — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granby/Grand County Airport. The Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum will open for free to visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday beginning June 4. For more, http://www.GrandCountyHistory.org .

Saturday, June 5

Panthers soccer vs. The Academy — 1 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Granby Rodeo opening day — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena. Kick off rodeo season featuring 5280’s Trick and Fancy Riding Team. Shows continue every Saturday night through July 31. Junior rodeo starts as 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Fraser Resident Tree Give-a-Way — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Town Hall. First come, first served. One tree available per address with proof of residency. Available this year are No. 5 sized “Schubert” chokecherry and blue spruce.