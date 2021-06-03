What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, June 4

Aviation Museum — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granby/Grand County Airport. The Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum will open for free to visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday beginning June 4. For more, http://www.GrandCountyHistory.org .

Tree and WildFlower Seed Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Granby Play Days Preschool, 149 First St., in Granby. Fundraiser benefits Granby Play Days Preschool.

First Friday Art Walk — 5-8 p.m. at Uptripping in Winter Park. A free community event with live music, food and drinks.

Ring of Fire Opening Night — Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents its first show since COVID-19. Get tickets at rockymountainrep.com.

Saturday, June 5

Tree and WildFlower Seed Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Granby Play Days Preschool, 149 First St. in Granby. Fundraiser benefits Granby Play Days Preschool.

Panthers soccer vs. The Academy — 1 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Granby Rodeo opening day — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena. Kick off rodeo season featuring 5280’s Trick and Fancy Riding Team. Shows continue every Saturday night through July 31. Junior rodeo starts as 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Fraser Resident Tree Give-a-Way — 1-3 p.m. at Fraser Town Hall. First come, first served. One tree available per address with proof of residency. Available this year are No. 5 sized “Schubert” chokecherry and blue spruce.

Monday, June 7

Gardening Day — 10 a.m. at Pioneer Village Museum. Join Pioneer Village as they plant fresh flowers around the museum. This is a community event and is open to everyone. To learn more email shanna@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-725-3939

Tuesday, June 8

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Inn at Silver Creek, Granby. Schedule an appointment at http://www.MiddleParkHealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Wednesday, June 9

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. River Ranch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Silver Spruce and 1-2 p.m. at MFC in Kremmling..

Roadmap to Recovery: Strategies for Settling — 5:30 p.m. online. United Policyholders is a nonprofit that assists disaster survivors through the insurance claims and recovery process. This webinar will cover breaking loss valuation and insurance related logjams, knowing and asserting your rights, getting to the insurance company decision maker, and using leverage and negotiating a fair outcome. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/june9 .

Thursday, June 10

Community Gardens Application Deadline — Grand County Community Gardens is accepting applications through June 10 for community gardens beds in Fraser, Granby, Hot Sulphur, and Kremmling. For more, go to http://www.GrandCommunityGardens.org .

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CSU Extension Hall, Kremmling Fairgrounds. Schedule an appointment at http://www.MiddleParkHealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/ .

Wolf Park Music Series — 6-8 p.m. at Wolf Park. Donation based concert event featuring Peggy Mann. Bring your own chairs, blankets and food. Parking limited.

Friday, June 11

Hot Sulphur Days — 6 p.m at Hot Sulphur Springs Town Hall. The day’s events include a kids carnival, food concessions and pie baking contest and sale. For more, http://www.hotsulphurdays.com .

Panthers baseball vs. Steamboat Springs — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Destruction on KTown — 5-10 p.m. at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Kremmling. Monster truck rally hosted by Monster Truck Racing League. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available at middleparkfairandrodeo.com. GA is $15 pre-purchased and $20 at the door, while VIP is $25 pre-purchased and $30 at the door.

Saturday, June 12

Hot Sulphur Days — All day. The day’s events include a flag ceremony, pancake breakfast, Texas Charlie Reenactment, parade, BBQ lunch, kids games and fireworks at dark. For more, http://www.hotsulphurdays.com .

Women’s Basics of Pistol Shooting — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crooked Creek Trap Club. Join Granby Rec and the Crooked Creek Trap Club for a pistol shooting class specifically for women. The cost is $125. Guns and ammo are provided. Ear and eye protection are required, and some will be available at class. Participants need a hat with a brim, like a baseball cap. No low cut tops. Register by calling 970-887-3961.

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Grand Lake across from Trail Ridge Marina, 12669 US Highway 34. See what materials will be accepted bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Fire Cleanup Day — 9:30 a.m. at Grand Lake Town Pavillion. Help neighbors clear lots damaged by the East Troublesome Fire. Volunteers are asked to register online in advance at http://www.etfadoptafamily.com . If you need help clearing your lot, email Shannon Schliep at shannon.schliep@gmail.com .

Destruction on KTown — 1 p.m. at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Kremmling. Monster truck rally hosted by Monster Truck Racing League. Gates open at 1 p.m., with the show starting at 3 p.m. Tickets available at middleparkfairandrodeo.com. GA is $15 pre-purchased and $20 at the door, while VIP is $25 pre-purchased and $30 at the door.

Panthers soccer vs. Bennett — 1 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. Join the Grand County Astronomy Club for “Astrophotography: Why Take Photos of the Night Sky?”

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring Mini Broncs and 5280’s Trick Team. Junior rodeo starts at 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Hot Sulphur Days — All day. The day’s events include church in the park and softball games. For more, http://www.hotsulphurdays.com .

Monday, June 14

Summer Cheer and Dance Camp — 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Granby Community Building. This is the first day of a three day camp (June 14, 15 and 16) with Granby Rec and Coach Hali Weimerskirch for kids to learn cheers, jumps, tumbling, stunts and a hip-hop dance. All kids ages 3 and up are welcome. The cost is $60. For more, call 970-887-3961 or register at granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Tuesday, June 15

Roadmap to Recovery: Survivor to Survivor Forum — 8 p.m. online. Trained volunteers with personal experience recovering from wildlifers will share tips for loss recovery and coping with insurance claims. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/events .

Wednesday, June 16

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at the parking lots between Debbie’s Drive In and Country Ace Hardware. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.