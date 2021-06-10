What’s up this week in Grand
Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.
Friday, June 11
Kids Workshops: Culinary or Art — 9-11 a.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Suggested ages are 5-15. Limit 11 children per workshop and mask are required. The cost is $20 per child, per workshop. Activities include a culinary session from 9-10 a.m. and a foam printmaking art session from 10-11 a.m. For more, http://www.headwatersriverjourney.com.
Aviation Museum — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granby/Grand County Airport. The Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum is open free to visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more, http://www.GrandCountyHistory.org.
Panthers baseball vs. Steamboat Springs — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.
Destruction on KTown — 5-10 p.m. at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Kremmling. Monster truck rally hosted by Monster Truck Racing League. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets available at middleparkfairandrodeo.com. GA is $15 pre-purchased and $20 at the door, while VIP is $25 pre-purchased and $30 at the door.
Hot Sulphur Days — 6 p.m at Hot Sulphur Springs Town Hall. The day’s events include a kids carnival, food concessions and pie baking contest and sale. For more, http://www.hotsulphurdays.com.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.
Saturday, June 12
Hot Sulphur Days — All day in Hot Sulphur Springs. The day’s events include a flag ceremony, pancake breakfast, parade, BBQ lunch, kids games and fireworks at dark. For more, http://www.hotsulphurdays.com.
Women’s Basics of Pistol Shooting — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crooked Creek Trap Club. Join Granby Rec and the Crooked Creek Trap Club for a pistol shooting class specifically for women. The cost is $125. Guns and ammo are provided. Ear and eye protection are required, and some will be available at class. Participants need a hat with a brim, like a baseball cap. No low cut tops. Register by calling 970-887-3961.
Fire Cleanup Day — 9:30 a.m. at Grand Lake Town Pavillion. Help neighbors clear lots damaged by the East Troublesome Fire. Volunteers are asked to register online in advance at http://www.etfadoptafamily.com. If you need help clearing your lot, email Shannon Schliep at shannon.schliep@gmail.com.
Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Grand Lake across from Trail Ridge Marina, 12669 US Highway 34. See what materials will be accepted bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.
Destruction on KTown — 1 p.m. at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Kremmling. Monster truck rally hosted by Monster Truck Racing League. Gates open at 1 p.m., with the show starting at 3 p.m. Tickets available at middleparkfairandrodeo.com. GA is $15 pre-purchased and $20 at the door, while VIP is $25 pre-purchased and $30 at the door.
Panthers soccer vs. Bennett — 1 p.m. at Middle Park High School.
Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. Join the Grand County Astronomy Club for “Astrophotography: Why Take Photos of the Night Sky?”
Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring Mini Broncs and 5280’s Trick Team. Junior rodeo starts at 2 p.m. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.
Sunday, June 13
Hot Sulphur Days — All day in Hot Sulphur Springs. The day’s events include church in the park and softball games. For more, http://www.hotsulphurdays.com.
Monday, June 14
Summer Cheer and Dance Camp — 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Granby Community Building. This is the first day of a three day camp (June 14, 15 and 16) with Granby Rec and Coach Hali Weimerskirch for kids to learn cheers, jumps, tumbling, stunts and a hip-hop dance. All kids ages 3 and up are welcome. The cost is $60. For more, call 970-887-3961 or register at granbyrec.activityreg.com.
Tuesday, June 15
Roadmap to Recovery: Survivor to Survivor Forum — 8 p.m. online. Trained volunteers with personal experience recovering from wildlifers will share tips for loss recovery and coping with insurance claims. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/events.
Wednesday, June 16
Teen Trip: Elitch Gardens — 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary. Granby Recreation is offering teen trips throughout the summer. Group meets at 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary and will return by 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 970-887-3961.
Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.
Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at the parking lots between Debbie’s Drive In and Country Ace Hardware. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.
Thursday, June 17
Fraser Community Cleanup Day — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lion’s Ponds. Join anytime to help clean up the town. All participants will receive a “Leaving Planet Earth” koozie.
Wolf Park Music Series — 6-8 p.m. at Wolf Park. Donation based concert event featuring Joe Rooyakers and the Ice Box Sound. Bring your own chairs, blankets and food. Parking limited.
Summer Kick Off Party — 7-9:30 p.m. at the Granby Soccer Dome. Bring the whole family out for a fun evening of free hot dogs, music, a bounce house, games, volleyball and blacklight dodgeball sponsored by Granby’s recreation and police departments. No registration required.
Friday, June 18
Kremmling Days — 5 p.m. at Town Park. Live music, beer garden, kids zone and community BBQ.
Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavillion. Fun for the whole family!
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Opening Night — Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre show available at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com
Saturday, June 19
Kremmling Days — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Town Park. Pancake breakfast, Mustang Mile, parade, fireman’s games, cliff golf, beer garden, kids zone and live music.
Winter Park Resort opening day — Winter Park Resort and Trestle Bike Park open for the summer season. Activities at the base will include the alpine slide, e-bike tours, the mini-golf course, scenic gondola rides and mountaintop guided hiking tours. For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com.
Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring a motorcycle barrel race, the 5280’s Trick Team and Mini Broncs. Junior rodeo begins at 2 p.m. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.
Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavillion in Grand Lake.
Sunday, June 20
Kremmling Days — 10 a.m. Community church service at Town Park.
