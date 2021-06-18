What’s up this week in Grand
Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.
Friday, June 18
Grand Gear Grind MTB Race: Stage 2 — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Granby Ranch. This 28 mile XC course utilizes just about everything Granby Ranch has to offer. Schedule and more information at http://www.rattlerracing.com/event/g3-race/.
Kremmling Days — 5 p.m. at Town Park. Live music, beer garden, kids zone and community BBQ.
Crafts ‘N Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Artist TJ Daring will take participants through watercolor painting of greeting cards for $25 including two cocktails, instruction and materials. Ages 21 and older. For more, http://www.granbyranch.com/events-activities/.
Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavillion in Grand Lake.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opening night — Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre show available at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.
Saturday, June 19
Kremmling Days — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Town Park. Pancake breakfast, Mustang Mile, parade, fireman’s games, cliff golf, beer garden, kids zone and live music.
Kids Crafts — noon to 2 p.m. at the Granby Ranch Base lawn. Granby Ranch’s craft coordinator will have a fun project each Saturday afternoon for kids of all ages to create and bring home their handmade souvenirs. For more, http://www.granbyranch.com/events-activities/.
Winter Park Resort opening day — Winter Park Resort and Trestle Bike Park open for the summer season. Activities at the base will include the alpine slide, e-bike tours, the mini-golf course, scenic gondola rides and mountaintop guided hiking tours. For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com.
Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring a motorcycle barrel race, the 5280’s Trick Team and Mini Broncs. Junior rodeo begins at 2 p.m. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.
Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavillion in Grand Lake.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Sunday, June 20
Kremmling Days — 10 a.m. Community church service at Town Park.
Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch Base lawn. Enjoy an afternoon of live music featuring Andy Strause & Friends, lawn games and dancing. For more, http://www.granbyranch.com/events-activities/.
Tuesday, June 22
Heroes Dinner — 5:30 p.m. at Hunnington House Tavern at the Grand Lake Lodge. An Italian style buffet celebrating firefighters and first responders. Firefighters and first responders eat free. For Grand County community members, it’s a $25 donation benefitting the East Troublesome wildfire emergency fund. To book your reservation call 970-800-4164
Wednesday, June 23
Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. The mobile food pantry will come with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This is a free community resource that rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.
Roadmap to Recovery: Claim Help Q&A — 5:30 p.m. online. United Policyholders is a nonprofit that assists disaster survivors through the insurance claims and recovery process. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/june23.
Thursday, June 24
Wolf Park Music Series — 6-8 p.m. at Wolf Park. Donation based concert event featuring Tone and the Vibe. Bring your own chairs, blankets and food. Parking limited.
Ring of Fire — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Friday, June 25
Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavillion.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Saturday, June 26
Chili Cook-Off — cooking starts at 8 a.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. Food and music begins at 11:30 a.m. and awards are at 4 p.m. Taste samples from red, green and salsa category competitors. Proceeds fund the Troublesome Stories Exhibit to promote wildfire education and prevention. Live music by The Chiliers and a craft vendor area featuring local artists. For more or to register, call the chamber at 970-627-3402.
Wildfire Preparedness Community Workshop — 9 a.m. at Grand Lake Fire Protection District Station 2, followed by an 11 a.m. Q&A at Station 1. Join Grand Lake Fire and the Grand County Wildfire Council for a free workshop. Max of 50 attendees, RSVP at https://bit.ly/3vu5bLv.
Mountain Storage Wars — 10 a.m. at 72420 US Highway 40 in Tabernash.This is an auction train traveling from location to location with each unit auctioned individually. For more, call 970-726-5283.
Grand County Pride Day — Events start at 10 a.m. with an LGBTQ+ Pride hike beginning at the Fraser Mural Park, followed by a solidarity walk, live music, food and ending with a party at Fisher’s.
Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion.
Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring the Varsity Red Steppes plus the 5280’s Trick Team. Junior rodeo begins at 2 p.m. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.
Ring of Fire — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Sunday, June 27
Spirit Polar Plunge — 2:30 p.m. at Gene Stover Park in Grand Lake. Take the plunge for cancer at Taking Steps for Cancer’s fourth annual plunge. It’s $25 to take the plunge and $50 for the pre-party noon at Charlie’s Sport Bar. Register at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.com.
