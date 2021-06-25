What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, June 25

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Andy Straus and Danjo Harris.

Saturday, June 26

Chili Cook-Off — cooking starts at 8 a.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. Food and music begins at 11:30 a.m. and awards are at 4 p.m. Taste samples from red, green and salsa category competitors. Proceeds fund the Troublesome Stories Exhibit to promote wildfire education and prevention. Live music by The Chiliers and a craft vendor area featuring local artists. For more or to register, call the chamber at 970-627-3402.

Wildfire Preparedness Community Workshop — 9 a.m. at Grand Lake Fire Protection District Station 2, followed by an 11 a.m. Q&A at Station 1. Join Grand Lake Fire and the Grand County Wildfire Council for a free workshop. Max of 50 attendees, RSVP at https://bit.ly/3vu5bLv .

Grand County Pride Day — Events start at 10 a.m. with an LGBTQ+ Pride hike beginning at the Fraser Mural Park, followed by a solidarity walk, live music, food and ending with a party at Fisher’s.

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring the Varsity Red Steppes plus the 5280’s Trick Team. Junior rodeo begins at 2 p.m. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.

Ring of Fire — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, June 27

Spirit Polar Plunge — 2:30 p.m. at Gene Stover Park in Grand Lake. Take the plunge for cancer at Taking Steps for Cancer’s fourth annual plunge. It’s $25 to take the plunge and $50 for the pre-party noon at Charlie’s Sports Bar. Register at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.com .

Monday, June 28

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Tuesday, June 29

Middle Park Health Granby inpatient & family practice ribbon cutting ceremony — 3 p.m. at the Middle Park Health Granby campus, 1000 Granby Park Drive South. Middle Park Health announces the opening of the Granby campus and family practice clinic expansions.

Wednesday, June 30

Teen Trip: Paintball Games — 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary. Granby Recreation is offering teen trips throughout the summer. Group meets at 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary and will return by 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 970-887-3961.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at 129 E Agate Ave in the dirt lot between Blue Federal Credit Union and Fat Cat Cafe. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.

Thursday, July 1

High-Note Thursday — 6-8 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center.

Friday, July 2

Winter Park Art Trail ribbon cutting — A complimentary eight-week art installation opens at Uptripping’s First Friday. See the art along the Fraser River Trail and the public can vote for their favorites.

Family Bike Parade — Sing up by June 30 to be a part of Granby’s Family Bike Parade. Go to DestinationGranby.com for more.

Friends of Lonesome Stone Art Open House and Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lonesome Stone Pottery, 946 CR 60, Granby. Learn about art and its many forms with demonstrations of wheel throwing, horse hair firing, and painting. Grand County artists will display and sell pottery, fused glass, fiber art, wood, handmade soap, acrylic/oil paintings and more. Classic cars will also be on display, and refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit Grand County Pet Pals. For more, call Linda Dewey, Lonesome Stone Pottery, at 970-531-8554.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Gary Key and Sam Osborne.

Saturday, July 3

EAA Fly-In & Pancake Breakfast — 7-10:30 a.m. at Granby Airport. Enjoy breakfast on the tarmac with proceeds going to the annual fundraiser to send young people to the EAA Air Academy summer camps and scholarships to local graduates pursuing a career in aviation.

Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum opening — 8-11 a.m. Celebrate the opening of the Grand County Historical Association Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum, located in the historic Rocky Mountain Airways airline terminal at 1023 CR 610 at the Granby/Grand County Airport. Free and open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moffat Road Railroad Museum Cookout — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the museum in Kaibab Park. Stop by for free food and family fun.

Little Shop of Horrors Opening Night — Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre show available at rockymountainrep.com

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring the Westernaires Varsity Big Red Team. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Wear red, white and blue for the opening night at the High Country Stampede. For more, highcountrystampede.com.

Fireworks — approximately 9:15 p.m. immediately following the Granby Rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena.

Sunday, July 4

Pancake breakfast — 7-11 a.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion in the Town Park. The Rotary Club of Grand Lake will hold their Annual All You Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfasts. All proceeds benefit the community of Grand Lake.

Run for Independence — 8:30 a.m. starting at the Vintage Hotel. A 5-mile run/walk along the Fraser River Trail through Winter Park and finishing at the Rendezvous Event Center. For more, playwinterpark.com.

Friends of the Library book sale — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Granby Library.

Fourth of July Parade — 11 a.m. Granby’s annual parade will go down Agate Avenue. Immediately following the parade, Party in the Park will feature music, awards for the parade, vendors and free games at Polhamus Park.

Fire up the Cliffs — 4-10:30 p.m. at Kremmling Town Square. Meet in the Kremmling Town Square to enjoy vendors, beer tent, live music, tons of family fun and a mountain firework display.

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena. Along with the Westernaires Varsity Big Red Team, the rodeo will host a live auction to benefit East Troublesome Fire victims.

Red, White & Buckstein — 7-10 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center. A free concert with Buckstein featuring games for all ages prior to the concert. Finish the evening with a jumbotron fireworks display and sing-along with Buckstein.

Fireworks over the Lake — 9:30-10 p.m. over the water on Grand Lake. Enjoy a 30 minute display along with a multitude of activities around town including live music.