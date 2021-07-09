What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, July 9

Book Talk — 5:30 p.m. at Cozens Ranch Museum. Granby author Martin Smith will be hosting a presentation on his book, “Going to Trinidad” in partnership with the Grand County Historical Association.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. From Boulder, The Johnny O. Band will bring its blend of funk, soul, rock and high energy blues to Winter Park the band plays many originals and some great songs by blues masters of the past. Music On The Square is a summer concert series that’s free and open to all ages.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion in Grand Lake.

Saturday, July 10

10th annual Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Lake Community Center. Hosted by Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild.

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Grand Fire in Fraser. See what materials will be accepted bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Grand Lake Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Grand Avenue.

Grand Lake Historic Walking Tour — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets available at the Grand Lake Area Historical Society Craft Fair Booth for $10.

Elevation Festival — 3-9 p.m. at West Grand High School. Free summer festival featuring concerts, food and games. Duck Dynasty’s Jace Robertson is headlining.

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at the Flying Heels Arena featuring the 5280’s Trick Team. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Old west night; dress old western. For more, highcountrystampede.com.

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion in Grand Lake.

Sunday, July 11

10th annual Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Lake Community Center. Hosted by Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild.

Elevation Festival — 10 a.m. to noon at West Grand High School. Day two of the free summer festival featuring concerts, food and games.

Grand Lake Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Grand Avenue.

Grand Lake Historic Walking Tour — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets available at the Grand Lake Area Historical Society Craft Fair Booth for $10.

Tuesday, July 13

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

Wednesday, July 14

Teen Trip: Elitch Gardens — 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary. Granby Recreation is offering teen trips throughout the summer. Group meets at 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary and will return by 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 970-887-3961.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at 129 E Agate Ave in the dirt lot between Blue Federal Credit Union and Fat Cat Cafe. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.

Tales of a Young Rider — 11 a.m. at Mountain Shire Books & Gifts, 3 p.m. at Pioneer Village Museum, and 7:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Local author Patrice Spyrka speaks about her middle-grade book “Tales of a Young Rider” about growing up at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Tight Like That.

Thursday, July 15

Citywide bank’s customer, community, and first responder appreciation lunch — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Citywide Bank’s Winter Park/Fraser Banking Center, 77699 US 40, in Fraser.

Friday, July 16

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Ali & Beth.

Saturday, July 17

38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival — Tickets on sale now. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/jazzfest

Tales of a Young Rider — 10:30 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch and 3 p.m. at Cozens Ranch. Local author Patrice Spyrka speaks about her middle-grade book “Tales of a Young Rider” about growing up at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring Mounted Shooting action. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Family fun night. For more, highcountrystampede.com.

Sunday, July 18

38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival — Tickets on sale now. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/jazzfest .