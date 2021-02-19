What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Feb. 19

Virtual Winter Carnival Activity No. 3 (The Great Marshmallow Cook-off) — The third installment for a Winter Carnival like no other. Check out the activities included in Grand Lake’s virtual carnival at http://www.GoGrandLake.com. People may participate in any of the activities or all of them. For the cook-off, people’s creations must be edible. To enter, email a photo or video proof to glinfo@grandlakechamber.com. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 21.

Friday Day Camp — Offered by Granby Rec, children’s activities for the day will be at Grand Adventures Tubing Hill & Games. All trips are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required. For more, call 970-887-3961.

DIY Movie Night at your local library — Pick up popcorn and a movie, or stream on Kanopy, and enjoy yourself at home. For more, http://www.GCLD.com.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Wolford Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament. The ice fishing contest in Kremmling is one of the most popular contests in the state with thousands of dollars up for grabs in cash and prizes. Register online at http://www.KremmlingChamber.com.

Doug Miskol enjoys a beautiful day ice fishing during the 2020 Wolford Ice Fishing Tournament. Organizers are expecting record turnout at Saturday's contest.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Specialty Clinic: Women in the Backcountry — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bluebird Backcountry. Cost is $40 for this women’s only clinic that will be taught by Brittany Konsella from 14erskiers.com and give participants the opportunity to build skills and camaraderie. Konsella was the second female to ski all of Colorado’s 14ers. For more, http://www.BluebirdBackcountry.com.

Sunday, Feb. 21

Snowga — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Ranch. This morning yoga mountaintop class is led by a certified yoga instructor. The class meets at the ceremony site at the top of the Quick Draw Lift. You must have an active season pass, lift pack or lift ticket to join the class. For more, www. GranbyRanch.com.

Snowshoe Tour — 1-2 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Take a break from the slopes for a hike through the aspens on an hour-long guided snowshoe tour. The weekly tour is free with lift ticket purchase and capped at 10 people. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com.

Grand County Community of Writers — 2-4 p.m. The Grand County Community of Writers invites aspiring writers of fiction, nonfiction and memoir to attend the on-going monthly writer’s workshops. For more, go to http://www.gcld.org and click on “Programs” for access information.

Movie night — 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Cost is $5 per family. Sit back with your little ones and relax with a heartwarming Pixar/Disney masterpiece.

Monday, Feb. 22

Virtual Winter Carnival Activity No. 4 (Marshmallow Catapults) — For the fourth event in Grand Lake’s Winter Carnival this year, people are asked to make a catapult of any size and style and material. The only requirement is that it propels marshmallows. Not sure where to start? Search “marshmallow catapult ideas” online. To enter, send a photo or video of your catapult to glinfo@grandlakechamber.com. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 28. For more, http://www.GoGrandLake.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

River Journey Speaker Series: Fisheries Management of the Fraser River — 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. There will be a $5 suggested donation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert will cover success and challenges for the Fraser River, including measuring fish populations and water health.

Kremmling Library Digital Storytime — 11:15 a.m. online. The Grand County Library district has a number of weekly storytimes at libraries across the county. For more listings, go to http://www.GCLD.org.

Friday, Feb. 26

Friday Day Camp — Offered by Granby Rec, children’s activities for the camp will include ice skating and swimming. All trips are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meet at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $34 per person. Pre-registration is required. For more, call 970-887-3961.