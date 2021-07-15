What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, July 16

Artist Display by Emily Hefel — daily throughout July at Fraser Valley Library.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Ali & Beth.

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, GranbyRanch.com.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion in Grand Lake.

Saturday, July 17

38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival — Tickets on sale now. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/jazzfest

Tales of a Young Rider — 10:30 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch and 3 p.m. at Cozens Ranch. Local author Patrice Spyrka speaks about her middle-grade book “Tales of a Young Rider” about growing up at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, GranbyRanch.com.

Mountain Shire Books Grand Opening — 11 a.m. in Winter Park. Join the store for an 11 a.m. kids storytime. Champagne and desserts will be available in the afternoon. Enter for a chance to win giveaways from Mountain Shire Books and other local businesses. For more, MountainShireBooks.com.

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring Mounted Shooting action. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Family fun night. For more, HighCountryStampede.com.

Sunday, July 18

38th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival — Tickets on sale now. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/jazzfest .

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.

Wildflower Walk — 11 a.m. at the Fraser Valley Library. Hosted by the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust. Western Herbalist and Natural Resources Supervisor for the Town of Winter Park, Jill Jacobsen, leads us on a discovery walk. Identify wild plants and learn about their therapeutic and nutritional uses. The program is free, but donations to CHLT are accepted.

Stars at the Barn — 5-9 p.m. at AA Barn in Gand Lake. Fundraiser for the Smith Eslick Cottage Camp project of the Grand Lake Area Historical Society. Limited to the first 50 guests. Donation requested of $50 per person, $60 at door. To RSVP and purchase tickets, historygrandlake@gmail.com or 970-627-8324.

Monday, July 19

Ammonite Site Hike — Group meets at 9 a.m. at Kremmling Library and leaves at 10 a.m. Registration required. Visit GCLD.org under the “Programs” tab for more.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Tuesday, July 20

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Creative Summer Club — 2 p.m. at Granby Library.

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

Wednesday, July 21

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library.

Outdoor Fun with Mary Ann from the Animal Shelter — 2:30 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Virtual Reality— 4 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Mad Dog Blues Duo.

Free Legal Clinic — 5-7:30 p.m. online. This is a community virtual event. Visit http://www.gcld.org for details.

Jewels of the Night Sky Grand Astronomy — 8 p.m. at Juniper Library.

Thursday, July 22

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library

Storytime — 11 a.m. at Juniper Library in Grand Lake.

Theatre Tales of Animal Tales with Roxanne White — 2 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Friday, July 23

Kids storytime at Mountain Shire Books — 11 a.m. in Winter Park. Join the bookstore for a kids storytime throughout the summer every Friday at 11 a.m. For more, MountainShireBooks.com.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Buffalo Commons.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

Saturday, July 24

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, GranbyRanch.com.

Young Adult Writer’s Group — 2 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Join library volunteer Kalla Porter for writing tips, tricks, and ideas. For ages 11-19. Registration required at http://www.GCLD.org .

Rocky Mountain Music Series — doors open at 2:30 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Free music and family activities with headliner Rising Appalachia.

Bike Winter Park Weekend — Roll Massif is hosting two bike events. Choose between gravel and mountain, solo and team, and all day or 97- and 68-mile rides. All ages, all experience levels are welcome. Register at http://www.playwinterpark.com/bike-winter-park-weekend .

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring the 5280’s Trick Team. For more, GranbyRodeo.com.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Cancer awareness night; wear pink. For more, HighCountryStampede.com.