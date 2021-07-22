What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, July 22

Kids storytime at Mountain Shire Books — 11 a.m. in Winter Park. Join the bookstore for a kids storytime throughout the summer every Friday at 11 a.m. For more, http://www.MountainShireBooks.com .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Buffalo Commons.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion in Grand Lake.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Artist Display by Emily Hefel — daily through July at Fraser Valley Library.

Saturday, July 24

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Young Adult Writer’s Group — 2 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Join library volunteer Kalla Porter for writing tips, tricks, and ideas. For ages 11-19. Registration required at http://www.GCLD.org .

Rocky Mountain Music Series — doors open at 2:30 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Free music and family activities with headliner Rising Appalachia. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Bike Winter Park Weekend — Roll Massif is hosting two bike events. Choose between gravel and mountain, solo and team, and all day or 97- and 68-mile rides. All ages, all experience levels are welcome. Register at http://www.playwinterpark.com/bike-winter-park-weekend .

Cabaret — 5 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. This is the theater’s only fundraiser. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Granby Rodeo — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena featuring the 5280’s Trick Team. For more, http://www.GranbyRodeo.com .

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Cancer awareness night; wear pink. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30-9 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion in Grand Lake.

Sunday, July 25

Summer Concert Series — 4-7 p.m. at Tabernash Tavern. Weekly live music with a portion of the proceeds going to a different nonprofit each week. This week is in partnership with the Grand County Historical Association. Reserve a table by calling 970-726-4430.

Monday, July 26

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Pilates and Pints — 5:15 p.m. at Big Trout Brewing. Elevate Pilates will host a session at the brewery in Cooper Creek Square with proceeds going to the Brammer Family Fund through the Grand Foundation to support families dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Register at http://www.elevateppe.com .

Watershed Recovery Town Hall — 5:30 p.m. at the Heckert Pavilion in Grand Lake. Grand County, Northern Water and partners of the NRCS Emergency Watershed Protection Program will provide fire recovery updates and answer questions about the Emergency Watershed Program.

“Ring of Fire” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

MPHS fall sports parents meeting — 6:30 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Tuesday, July 27

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Creative Summer Club — 2 p.m. at Granby Library.

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Wednesday, July 28

Teen Trip: Water World — 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary. The Granby Recreation Department is offering teen trips throughout the summer. Group meets at 8 a.m. at Granby Elementary and will return by 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required for each trip. To register, call 970-887-3961.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at 129 E. Agate Ave. in the dirt lot between Blue Federal Credit Union and Fat Cat Cafe. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Bluegrass Campers.

Book Club at Mountain Shire — 6 p.m. in Winter Park. This month’s book is “Morningside Heights” by Joshua Henkin. For more, http://www.MountainShireBooks.com .

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, July 30

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. 4-H Exhibit Day. More at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Kids storytime at Mountain Shire Books — 11 a.m. in Winter Park. Join the bookstore for a kids storytime throughout the summer every Friday at 11 a.m. For more, http://www.MountainShireBooks.com .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring You Knew Me When.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, July 31

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across from Trail Ridge Marina, 12669 US Hwy 34. See what materials will be accepted bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Winter Park Uncorked — 2-6 p.m. at Hideaway Park. Join numerous wineries, food vendors and a live electric string quartet at the annual event. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at http://www.playwinterpark.com/winter-park-uncorked .

Granby Rodeo closing night — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena. Series champion will be crowned following performances by the Mini Broncs and the 5280’s trick team. After the award and rodeo action, crowds will have the opportunity to “Dance in the Dirt” and meet the rodeo’s cowboys and cowgirls. For more, http://www.GranbyRodeo.com .

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Sponsor appreciation night. Western dance from 9 p.m. to midnight. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Aug. 1

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Open horse show. More information at http://www.middleparkfairandrodeo.com .

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.