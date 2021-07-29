What’s up this week in Grand

READER PHOTO: I came around the corner on Old Fall River Road and an elk bull and mule deer buck stepped out of the forest right in front of me.

Robert Shoop

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, July 30

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. 4-H Exhibit Day. More at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Kids storytime at Mountain Shire Books — 11 a.m. in Winter Park. Join the bookstore for a kids storytime throughout the summer every Friday at 11 a.m. For more, http://www.MountainShireBooks.com .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring You Knew Me When.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

Rotary Bingo in the Park — 7:30 p.m. at Louie Heckert Pavilion, Grand Lake.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, July 31

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across from Trail Ridge Marina, 12669 US Hwy 34. See what materials will be accepted at bewildfireready.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Winter Park Uncorked — 2-6 p.m. at Hideaway Park. Join numerous wineries, food vendors and a live electric string quartet at the annual event. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at http://www.playwinterpark.com/winter-park-uncorked .

Granby Rodeo closing night — 7 p.m. at Flying Heels Arena. Series champion will be crowned following performances by the Mini Broncs and the 5280’s trick team. After the award and rodeo action, crowds will have the opportunity to “Dance in the Dirt” and meet the rodeo’s cowboys and cowgirls. For more, http://www.GranbyRodeo.com .

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Sponsor appreciation night. Western dance from 9 p.m. to midnight. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Aug. 1

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Open horse show. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.

Monday, Aug. 2

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. 4-H dog show, cat show, rabbit and poultry weigh-ins, royalty pageant. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Exhibit hall entries open. 4-H horse show, poultry show and rabbit show. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Creative Summer Club — 2 p.m. at Granby Library.

Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. over the phone. A free legal clinic for anyone who doesn’t have an attorney, sponsored through Grand County libraries. Clinics are held by telephone to answer questions about all areas of Colorado civil issues, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders. Call 970-627-8353 to sign up.

National Night Out — 5-7 p.m. at Granby Soccer Dome. Free community-police event with kids games, a hot dog picnic, free bike helmets, archery, kids cornhole, face painting, Kona Ice and more.

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

“Ring of Fire” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Wednesday Aug. 4

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Exhibit hall judging all day. 4-H horse speed events, swine, sheep, goat and beef weigh-ins, and Queen’s barrel race. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Fox Run Apartments, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wapiti Meadows and 1-2 p.m. at Fraser Historic Church in Fraser. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Red Dirt Hill.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Thursday, Aug. 5

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. 4-H swine show, beef show and Jr. Rodeo. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, Aug. 6

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. 4-H sheep show, goat show, super horse contest, open youth show, dress your rabbit, round robin, horse race calcutta, horse races, ranch rodeo calcutta, ranch rodeo, street dance. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Fraser Mural Park. Twenty-five artists will compete for awards and recognition by producing their best work on 8ft x 8ft primed panels. The public can vote on their favorite murals. Live music from 3:30-8 p.m.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Strangebyrds.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

5Point Adventure Film Fest — 7:30-10 p.m. at Hideaway Park. Proceeds benefit the local climbing club. For more information, go to http://www.playwinterpark.com/experience-events .

“Ring of Fire” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Aug. 7

3D Archer Shoot — 8:30 a.m. at Utah Junction parking lot at Mary Jane. Cost is $5 for member and $25 for nonmembers. For more, http://www.GrandCountyArchers.com .

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Jr. Livestock Sale and Tracy Byrd and Colt Ford concert, as well as kids games, contests, pioneer luncheon, parade of champions and 4-H awards. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Winter Park Beer Festival — at Hideaway Park. Tickets start at $35. For more information, go to http://www.WinterParkBeerFestival.com .

Granby Gut Buster 5K run/walk — 9 a.m. starting and finishing at Granby Town Hall. Register with Granby Rec at http://www.granbyrec.activityreg.com or by calling 970-887-3961. Discounts available to families and early entrants.

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Fraser Mural Park. Artists must finish their murals by 4:30 p.m. with the Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. The public can vote on their favorite murals. Live music will be available from 1:30-8 p.m.

Community Yard Sale — begins 9 a.m. in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Granby Baptist Church BBQ — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1000 East Garnet Ave There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and soft drinks free of charge.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Military recognition night. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Aug. 8

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Cowboy breakfast, CPRA Rodeo Slack, cowboy church, CPRA Rodeo and royalty coronation. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival — at the Fraser Mural Park. Murals will be available for viewing all day. Live music will be available from 12-4:30 p.m. Online bidding on the murals closes at 5 p.m.

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.