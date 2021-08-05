What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Aug. 6

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. 4-H sheep show, goat show, super horse contest, open youth show, dress your rabbit, round robin, horse race calcutta, horse races, ranch rodeo calcutta, ranch rodeo, street dance. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Fraser Mural Park. Twenty-five artists will compete for awards and recognition by producing their best work on 8ft x 8ft primed panels. The public can vote on their favorite murals. Live music from 3:30-8 p.m.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Strangebyrds.

Boston Brass — 6-8 p.m. at Headwaters Pavillion. Buy tickets online or at the event http://www.GrandConcerts.org .

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

5Point Adventure Film Fest — 7:30-10 p.m. at Hideaway Park. Proceeds benefit the local climbing club. For more information, go to http://www.playwinterpark.com/experience-events .

“Ring of Fire” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Aug. 7

3D Archery Shoot — 8:30 a.m. at Utah Junction parking lot at Mary Jane. Cost is $5 for members and $25 for nonmembers. For more, http://www.GrandCountyArchers.com .

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. and Jr. Livestock Sale, as well as kids games, contests, pioneer luncheon, parade of champions and 4-H awards. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Granby Gut Buster 5K run/walk — 9 a.m. starting and finishing at Granby Town Hall. Register with Granby Rec at http://www.granbyrec.activityreg.com or by calling 970-887-3961. Discounts available to families and early entrants.

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Fraser Mural Park. Artists must finish their murals by 4:30 p.m. with the Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. The public can vote on their favorite murals. Live music will be available from 1:30-8 p.m.

Community Yard Sale — begins 9 a.m. in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Granby Baptist Church BBQ — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1000 East Garnet Ave There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and soft drinks free of charge.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Winter Park Beer Festival — noon to 5 p.m. at Hideaway Park. Tickets start at $35. For more information, go to http://www.WinterParkBeerFestival.com .

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. Military recognition night. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

Tracy Byrd and Colt Ford — 7-10 p.m. at Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Fairgrounds in Kremmling. Byrd broke through on the country music scene with his 1993 hit single “Holdin’ Heaven.” Since then, he has charted more than 30 hit songs, including “The Keeper of the Star’s,” which won Academy of Country Music’s Song of the Year in 1995, and the party song, “10 Rounds with Jose Cuervo.” Ford is a Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper, musician, performer and co-founder and co-owner of Average Joes Entertainment. Tickets start at $25. For more, http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Aug. 8

Middle Park Fair and Rodeo — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Cowboy breakfast, CPRA Rodeo Slack, cowboy church, CPRA Rodeo and royalty coronation. More information at http://www.MiddleParkFairAndRodeo.com .

Fraser Mountain Mural Festival — at the Fraser Mural Park. Murals will be available for viewing all day. Live music will be available from 12-4:30 p.m. Online bidding on the murals closes at 5 p.m.

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.

Monday, Aug. 9

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

“Ring of Fire” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Creative Summer Club — 2 p.m. at Granby Library.

Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. over the phone. Sponsored through Grand County libraries, these weekly clinics are for anyone who doesn’t have an attorney. Clinics are held by telephone to answer questions about all areas of Colorado civil issues, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders. Call 970-627-8353 to sign up.

Engaged Citizens for a Healthier Grand County Workshop — 3-5 p.m. at the county offices in Hot Sulphur Springs. The group will lead a workshop before Grand County commissioners regarding an independent board of health. For more, email John Riedel at jmriedel2@yahoo.com .

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Outdoor Storytime — 10 a.m. at Polhamus Park in Granby.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at River Ranch at 10th and Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Silver Spruce, and 1-2 p.m. at the Mountain Family Center food pantry in Kremmling. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Family Movie Night — 5 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Sketching with Jan Dahl — 5 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Joe R and the Ice Box Sound.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at 129 E. Agate Ave. in the dirt lot between Blue Federal Credit Union and Fat Cat Cafe. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.

“Ring of Fire” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Thursday, Aug. 12

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Outdoor Storytime — 11 a.m. in Grand Lake next to the Juniper Library.

Brown Bag Book Group — 12:30 p.m. at Juniper Library in Grand Lake.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, Aug. 13

Rocky Mountain Music Series — doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Free music and family activities with headliner Paul Cauthen.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Cowboy Dave.

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

Stargazing on an Easement — Join Colorado Headwaters Land Trust for a stargazing evening on the Daisy Meadows Conservation Easement outside of Fraser (Moose Run) as part of the Fraser-Winter Park Chamber’s Starry Nights (July 23-Aug. 21). See how conservation easements are essential in maintaining dark skies. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, although some will be available to share. Sign up by Aug 11.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Aug. 14

Pump Track Party — 9 a.m. at the trailhead parking lot is on CR 1415, just before the Grand Lake Golf Course. The GLMRD Trails Crew is asking bikes to help finish work on the new pump track by giving the dirt a final packing. After the dirt is watered and packed, the track will be ready. Participants should bring a flat shovel and bike. For more, call 970-627-8008.

Homemade Pies and More — 9 a.m. until they’re gone at Grand Lake Pavilion. Pies will go quickly. Proceeds support Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church’s children programs.

Touch a Truck Day — 10 a.m. to noon at the Middle Park High School. An exciting morning of big trucks, dump trucks, firetrucks and even a MedEvac chopper. This is a free hands-on experience for the family, and parents must accompany children. If you have a big truck or piece of equipment and are interested in being a sponsor or would like more information, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Grand Lake Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Grand Avenue.

18th annual Blues from the Top — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, Winter Park. Grand County Blues Society presents a lineup of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Ruthie Foster and AJ Fullerton. Ticket prices are $55 to $75. For more, go to http://www.GrandBlues.org/BluesFromTheTop or call 970-531-2549.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Be Kind to Nature Stewardship Series: Bear Aware — 3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Program presented by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Seconds” book release party — 4 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Roastery in Granby. Food, drinks, giveaways and the chance to win a copy of the young adult fantasy “Seconds” by local author Abigail Wilkes. The book will also be available for purchase then.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. First responder night and awards night. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

Grand County Astronomy Club Meeting — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. Presentation will be Astrophotography Part 2: Messier, Meteors and the Zodiacal Light.

“Ring of Fire” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .