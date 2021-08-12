What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Aug. 13

Rocky Mountain Music Series — doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Free music and family activities with headliner Paul Cauthen. As a special promotion, Granby Ranch will provide free tickets for lift accessed mountain biking and hiking. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Cowboy Dave.

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

Stargazing on an Easement — 7:30 p.m. on the Daisy Meadows Conservation Easement outside of Fraser (Moose Run). Join Colorado Headwaters Land Trust for a stargazing evening as part of the Fraser-Winter Park Chamber’s Starry Nights (July 23-Aug. 21). See how conservation easements are essential in maintaining dark skies. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, although some will be available to share. Sign up deadline was Aug 11.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Aug. 14

Pump Track Party — 9 a.m. at the trailhead parking lot is on CR 1415, just before the Grand Lake Golf Course. The GLMRD Trails Crew is asking bikers to help finish work on the new pump track by giving the dirt a final packing. After the dirt is watered and packed, the track will be ready. Participants should bring a flat shovel and bike. For more, call 970-627-8008.

Homemade Pies and More — 9 a.m. until they’re gone at Grand Lake Pavilion. Pies will go quickly. Proceeds support Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church’s children programs.

Touch a Truck Day — 10 a.m. to noon at the Middle Park High School. An exciting morning of big trucks, dump trucks, firetrucks and even a MedEvac chopper. This is a free hands-on experience for the family, and parents must accompany children. If you have a big truck or piece of equipment and are interested in being a sponsor or would like more information, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Grand Lake Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Grand Avenue.

18th annual Blues from the Top — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, Winter Park. Grand County Blues Society presents a lineup of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Ruthie Foster and AJ Fullerton. Ticket prices are $55 to $75. For more, go to http://www.GrandBlues.org/BluesFromTheTop or call 970-531-2549.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Be Kind to Nature Stewardship Series: Bear Aware — 3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Program presented by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“Seconds” book release party — 4 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Roastery in Granby. Food, drinks, giveaways and the chance to win a copy of the young adult fantasy “Seconds” by local author Abigail Wilkes. The book will also be available for purchase then.

High Country Stampede Rodeo —7 p.m. at the John Work Arena. First responder night and awards night. For more, http://www.HighCountryStampede.com .

Grand County Astronomy Club Meeting — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. Presentation will be Astrophotography Part 2: Messier, Meteors and the Zodiacal Light.

“Ring of Fire” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Aug. 15

Grand Lake Arts & Crafts Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Grand Avenue.

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.

Adventure’s Decanted Champagne Brunch and Ribbon Cutting — noon at 37 Cooper Creek Way, Ste. 315, Winter Park.

Monday, Aug. 16

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

“Ring of Fire” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

Creative Summer Club — 2 p.m. at Granby Library. To enroll, call Mind Springs Health at 970-887-2179.

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Matty Brown.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Thursday, Aug. 19

“Ring of Fire” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, Aug. 20

Buffalo Days — all day in Grand Lake. The 74th annual Buffalo Days will feature Buffalo BBQ, fireworks, Music, a lakefront movie, 5K run, corn hole tournament and more. For info, https://gograndlake.com/buffalo-days/ .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Moors and McCumber.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo Days — all day in Grand Lake. The 74th annual Buffalo Days will feature Buffalo BBQ, fireworks, Music, a lakefront movie, 5K run, corn hole tournament and more. For info, https://gograndlake.com/buffalo-days/ .

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Fire in Granby. See what materials will be accepted at BeWildFireReady.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Demo Derby — 7-10 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Tickets range from $17-$30 and can be purchased at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-demolition-derby-tickets-163227041475 .

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Aug. 22

Buffalo Days — all day in Grand Lake. The 74th annual Buffalo Days will feature Buffalo BBQ, fireworks, Music, a lakefront movie, 5K run, corn hole tournament and more. For info, https://gograndlake.com/buffalo-days/ .

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.

Historical Society Community Picnic — 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Smith Eslick Cottage Camp, 729 Lake Avenue in Grand Lake. Brats and dogs, old-timey music and more. Adults are $15 and children 10 and under are $5. Picnic will celebrate the progress of the Cottage Court Museum. For more, call 970-627-8324 or email historygrandlake@gmail.com .