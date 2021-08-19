What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Aug. 20

Buffalo Days — all day in Grand Lake. The 74th annual Buffalo Days will feature Buffalo BBQ, fireworks, Music, a lakefront movie, 5K run, corn hole tournament and more. For info, http://www.GoGrandLake.com/Buffalo-Days/ .

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Moors and McCumber.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Mustangs volleyball vs. Summit — 5:30 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Wood chipping day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grand Fire in Granby. See what materials will be accepted at BeWildFireReady.org/community-chipping-days. Call the Grand County Wildfire Council with questions at 970-627-7121.

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Be Kind to Nature Stewardship Series: Recreating Responsibly in Grand County — 3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Program presented by Headwaters Trails Alliance.

Demo Derby — 7-10 p.m. at the Middle Park Fairgrounds. Tickets range from $17-$30 and can be purchased at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-demolition-derby-tickets-163227041475 .

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Full Moon Trail Run & Party — 7 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. Register now to chase the moon on this one-of-a-kind 5K trail run through the Rockies. This race starts at dusk, and 10,700 feet up the mountain at Winter Park Resort’s Sunspot. The nighttime run is open to runners, hikers or walkers. Spaces are limited. For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com .

Sunday, Aug. 22

Family Folk Sunday — 3-6 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Afternoon of free music and lawn games.

Historical Society Community Picnic — 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Smith Eslick Cottage Camp, 729 Lake Avenue in Grand Lake. Brats and dogs, old-timey music and more. Adults are $15 and children 10 and under are $5. Picnic will celebrate the progress of the Cottage Court Museum. For more, call 970-627-8324 or email historygrandlake@gmail.com .

Monday, Aug. 23

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

“Little Shop of Horrors” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library.

Picnic in the Park — 6-8 p.m. at Old School House Park in Fraser. Live music every Tuesday through August.

“Ring of Fire” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Outdoor Storytime — 10 a.m. at Polhamus Park in Granby.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Johnny Johnston Blues.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at 129 E. Agate Ave. in the dirt lot between Blue Federal Credit Union and Fat Cat Cafe. A one-stop shopping experience showcasing the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas takes place every other Wednesday through Sept. 8.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Thursday, Aug. 26

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Outdoor Storytime — 11 a.m. at Juniper Library in Grand Lake.

“Little Shop of Horrors” closing night — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, Aug. 27

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Tight Like That.

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

“Ring of Fire” closing night — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Mustangs football vs. Calhan — 7 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Panthers football vs. Clear Creek — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Be Kind to Nature Stewardship Series: Gardening in Harmony with Nature — 3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Program presented by permaculturist Trish Cyman.

Diamond Rio concert — 4 p.m. at Middle Park Fairgrounds. Hosted by the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce. Featuring Adam McClelland and Jackson Dean and the Outsiders. Get tickets at ​​www.kremmlingchamber.com.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” closing night — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday Concert at Cooper Creek — 7-9 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Free concert featuring singer and songwriter Andrew Duhon. For more, http://www.CooperCreekSquare.com .

Sunday, Aug. 29

Betty Cranmer’s 100th birthday — 4 p.m. at Polhamus Park in Granby. The community is invited to celebrate longtime Granby resident Betty Cranmer’s 100th birthday.