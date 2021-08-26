What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Aug. 27

Café Español Spanish Conversational Group — 9-10 a.m. at Wolf Park pavilion in Winter Park. Join us to speak Spanish only. Bring a chair and your coffee. Contact Lori Myers at 970-531-0006.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Tight Like That.

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Mustangs football vs. Calhan — 7 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Panthers football vs. Clear Creek — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. The 5th Quarter will be after the game at the Middle Park Electric’s Granby parking garage. Free food and refreshments for players, coaches and fans.

“Ring of Fire” closing night — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Aug. 28

Guided Hike — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Join a naturalist for a hike on the Granby Ranch property. Cost is $10 for ride up chair lift. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Be Kind to Nature Stewardship Series: Gardening in Harmony with Nature — 3 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Program presented by permaculturist Trish Cyman.

Diamond Rio concert — 4 p.m. at Middle Park Fairgrounds. Hosted by the Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce. Featuring Adam McClelland and Jackson Dean and the Outsiders. Get tickets at ​​www.KremmlingChamber.com.

Coca-Cola Movie Night — 7-10 p.m. at Cabriolet Meadow. Free movie at Winter Park Resort.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” closing night — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday Concert at Cooper Creek — 7-9 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park. Free concert featuring singer and songwriter Andrew Duhon. For more, http://www.CooperCreekSquare.com .

Sunday, Aug. 29

Betty Cranmer’s 100th birthday party — 4 p.m. at Polhamus Park in Granby. The community is invited to celebrate longtime Granby resident Betty Cranmer’s 100th birthday.

Monday, Aug. 30

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library.

Digital Skills for Adults — 5 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Granby Library Book Club — 6 p.m. at Polhamus Park. Group will discuss “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are” by Libby Copeland. Bring your own chair, food and drink if desired.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

All Grand County libraries closed for staff training.

Panthers volleyball vs. Denver West — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Outdoor Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Fox Run Apartments, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wapiti Meadows and 1-2 p.m. at Fraser Historic Church in Fraser. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Peggy Mann and Friends.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Storytime — 11 a.m. Juniper Library Outdoor

Panthers volleyball vs. KIPP Denver — 4-7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Panthers football vs. Estes Park — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Friday, Sept. 3

Mustangs volleyball tournament — Games begin at noon at West Grand High School.

Million Dollar Quartet Opening Night — Tickets for the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre show available at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Zoppe Circus — 7 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. The 180-year-old Italian circus returns to Grand County for two-hour performances through the weekend. Tickets start at $30. For more information, go to zoppe.net.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Blood Sugar.

Panthers football vs. Estes Park — 7 p.m. at MPHS. The 5th Quarter will be after the game at Middle Park Electric’s Granby parking garage. Free food and refreshments for players, coaches and fans.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Pregnancy Resource Connection 5K Run and Walk — 7:30 a.m. at Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling. Admission and registration are free. After check-in, run begins at 8 a.m. and the walk 15 minutes later. For more, go to http://www.WalkForLifePRCgrand.com or call 970-887-3617.

Mustangs volleyball tournament — Games begin at 9 a.m. at West Grand High School.

West Grand Cross Country Invite — 10 a.m. in Kremmling.

Louisiana Crawfish Boil — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Moffat Road Railroad Museum. $25 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under and $7 for hot dog and chips. For more, moffatroadrailroadmuseum.org.

Granby Art in the Park — noon at Polhamus Park. Granby’s first ever arts festival will feature free live music, mural painting and community art events.

Zoppe Circus — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. For more, go to Zoppe.net.

SolShine Concert — 4-10 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center. An evening musical adventure, the SolShine Concert brings together great bluegrass bands to jam the night away. Tickets available at PlayWinterPark.com.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Tombstone Tales — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Lake Cemetery. Tickets available at Re/Max Resorts of Grand County or online at grandartscouncil.com. Shuttle buses will leave the Gateway Inn every 20 minutes.

Zoppe Circus — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. For more, go to Zoppe.net.