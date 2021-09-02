What’s up this week in Grand

This photograph was taken recently just off of my deck in Tabernash.

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Sept. 3

Café Español Spanish Conversational Group — 9-10 a.m. at Wolf Park pavilion in Winter Park. Join us to speak Spanish only. Bring a chair and your coffee. Contact Lori Myers at 970-531-0006.

Mustangs volleyball tournament — Games begin at noon at West Grand High School.

First Friday — 5-9 p.m. in the Winter Park Art District.

Music on the Square — 6-8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Featuring Blood Sugar.

“Million Dollar Quartet” Opening Night — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Zoppe Circus — 7 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. The 180-year-old Italian circus returns to Grand County for two-hour performances through the weekend. Tickets start at $30. For more, go to http://www.Zoppe.net .

Saturday, Sept. 4

Pregnancy Resource Connection 5K Run and Walk — 7:30 a.m. at Middle Park Fairgrounds in Kremmling. Admission and registration are free. After check-in, run begins at 8 a.m. and the walk 15 minutes later. For more, go to http://www.WalkForLifePRCgrand.com or call 970-887-3617.

Mustangs volleyball tournament — Games begin at 9 a.m. at West Grand High School.

West Grand Cross Country Invite — 10 a.m. at Doc Ceriani Park in Kremmling. Races will feature middle and high school teams. Mustangs seniors will be honored at 9:30 a.m.

Louisiana Crawfish Boil — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Moffat Road Railroad Museum. $25 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under and $7 for hot dog and chips. For more, http://www.MoffatRoadRailroadMuseum.org .

Granby Art in the Park — noon at Polhamus Park. Granby’s first ever arts festival will feature free live music, mural painting and community art events.

Zoppe Circus — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. For more, http://www.Zoppe.net .

SolShine Concert — 4-10 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center. An evening musical adventure, the SolShine Concert brings together great bluegrass bands to jam the night away. Tickets available at http://www.PlayWinterPark.com .

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Tombstone Tales — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Lake Cemetery. Tickets available at Re/Max Resorts of Grand County or online at grandartscouncil.com. Shuttle buses will leave the Gateway Inn every 20 minutes.

Zoppe Circus — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. For more, go to Zoppe.net.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Monday, Sept. 6

Zoppe Circus — 1 p.m. on US Highway 40 near Murdoch’s in Fraser. For more, go to Zoppe.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Lions Golf Tournament — 9:30 shotgun start at Pole Creek Golf Course. Four-person teams or singles will enjoy fun, food and prizes. Sign up at http://www.FraserValleyLions.org .

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at River Ranch at 10th and Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Silver Spruce, and 1-2 p.m. at the Mountain Family Center food pantry in Kremmling. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Panthers soccer vs. Bennett — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Laurie Dameron.

Granby Farmers Market — 5-7 p.m. at 129 E Agate Ave in the dirt lot between Blue Federal Credit Union and Fat Cat Cafe. The final event this year, a one-stop shopping experience showcases the bounty of Granby and surrounding areas.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Thursday, Sept. 9

Vaccine Clinic — 3-7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Pfizer’s FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine will be administered, so individuals 12 and older are eligible for vaccination. Registration is not required.

Friday, Sept. 10

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Plein Air at Altitude — 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park. See and purchase 24 paintings done throughout the week of locations across Grand County, including several scenic private properties owned by landowners with Colorado Headwaters Land Trust easements. Tickets are $50 for a single or $90 for a pair and are available at http://www.FraserValleyArts.org .

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Pet supply garage sale — 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Grand County Animal Shelter in Granby. New and used pet items for sale. All proceeds go to raise money for the animals at the shelter through Grand County Pet Pals.

Granby Ranch Volunteer Ski Patrol Charity Golf Tournament — 10 a.m. at Golf Granby Ranch. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Entry deadline is Sept. 4. Four player scramble is $100 per player. Event benefits Granby Ranch Volunteer Ski Patrol. For more, email patrol@granbyranchvolunteerskipatrol.org .

Plein Air at Altitude — 10 a.m. at Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park. Featured artist Judges Pem Dunn and Karen Vance will do a painting demonstration at 10 a.m. with classes for all ages and a “quick draw” event is scheduled between noon to 2 p.m. Remaining paintings will be displayed from noon to 5 p.m. in the Rendezvous Green Room, with visitors able to view and purchase any painting with no admission charge. For more, http://www.fraservalleyarts.org .

Troublesome Fest — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gene Stover Lakefront Park in Grand Lake. A musical tribute celebrating the strength of the community. Tickets are $40 and available at http://www.troublesomefest.com .

Winter Park FallFest — Noon-5 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center. Family-friendly fun raising money for the Grand Kids Early Learning Center.

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation will be “Astrophotography: Ready…Set(tings)….GO!” Meetings are open to the public.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Sept. 12

You Are Not Alone hike — 2-5 p.m. at the Legett Youth and Family Center at Snow Mountain Ranch. A community hike focused on suicide prevention. Attendees can choose from two hikes, or just come for resources and support. Information will be provided by Mind Springs Health, Middle Park Health, Grand County Rural Health Network and more. For more information and to sign up, go to http://www.healthygrandcounty.org/suicide-prevention-awareness/walk/ .

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Monday, Sept. 13

Grand Lake Constitution Week — There will be daily events throughout the week celebrating the US Constitution. For a complete schedule, http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com .