What’s up this week in Grand

Friday, Sept. 10

Café Español Spanish Conversational Group — 9-10 a.m. at Wolf Park pavilion in Winter Park. Join us to speak Spanish only. Bring a chair and your coffee. Contact Lori Myers at 970-531-0006.

Plein Air at Altitude — 5:30-7 p.m. at the Rendezvous Center in Winter Park. See and purchase dozens of paintings done throughout the week of locations across Grand County, including several scenic private properties owned by landowners with Colorado Headwaters Land Trust easements. Tickets are $50 for a single or $90 for a pair and are available at http://www.FraserValleyArts.org .

Crafts & Cocktails — 6-8 p.m. at Granby Ranch. $30-$60 depending on craft, includes two drinks. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Sept. 11

Pet supply garage sale — 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Grand County Animal Shelter in Granby. New and used pet items for sale. All proceeds go to raise money for the animals at the shelter through Grand County Pet Pals.

Granby Ranch Volunteer Ski Patrol Charity Golf Tournament — 10 a.m. at Golf Granby Ranch. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Four player scramble is $100 per player. Event benefits Granby Ranch Volunteer Ski Patrol. For more, email patrol@granbyranchvolunteerskipatrol.org .

Plein Air at Altitude — 10 a.m. at Rendezvous Event Center in Winter Park. There will be classes for all ages and a “quick draw” event from noon to 2 p.m. Remaining paintings will be displayed from noon to 5 p.m. in the Rendezvous Green Room, with visitors able to view and purchase any painting with no admission charge. For more, http://www.FraserValleyArts.org .

Granby Art Fest — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Polhamus Park. For more, http://www.ColoradoEvents.org/GranbyArtFest .

Troublesome Fest — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gene Stover Lakefront Park in Grand Lake. A musical tribute celebrating the strength of the community. Tickets are $40 and available at http://www.troublesomefest.com .

Winter Park FallFest — Noon-5 p.m. at Rendezvous Event Center. Family-friendly fun raising money for the Grand Kids Early Learning Center.

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation will be “Astrophotography: Ready…Set(tings)….GO!” Meetings are open to the public.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Mustangs volleyball vs. Caprock Academy — 1 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Blessing of the Backpacks — 10 a.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills, 100 Meadows Blvd. (CR 515). All students, parents, teachers, administrators and education staff are invited to a special time of blessing for the upcoming school year, in which they’ll be invited to come forward to receive a blessing and a special tag for their backpack. For more, call 970-887-3603.

You Are Not Alone Hike — 2-5 p.m. at the Legett Youth and Family Center at Snow Mountain Ranch. A community hike focused on suicide prevention. Attendees can choose from two hikes, or just come for resources and support. Information will be provided by Mind Springs Health, Middle Park Health, Grand County Rural Health Network and more. For more information and to sign up, go to healthygrandcounty.org/suicide-prevention-awareness/walk/.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Monday, Sept. 13

Grand Lake Constitution Week — There will be daily events throughout the week celebrating the US Constitution. On Monday, John C. Eastman, Ph.D., will cover “Tectonic shifts at the Supreme Court” at 11:30 a.m., and professor Rob Natelson​ will cover “Why the Constitution is Worth Defending” at 5 p.m. Both presentations will be at the Grand Lake Center and are free to attend. For a complete schedule, http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com .

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Grand Lake Constitution Week — Professor Rob Natelson and Thomas Krannawitter, Ph.D., are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. Both presentations will be at the Grand Lake Center. The cost for Natelson’s “How to Read the Constitution” seminar will be $20.

Survivor to Survivor Sessions — 8 p.m. online. Connect with trained volunteers who navigate wildfire recovery. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/Sept14 .

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Grand Lake Constitution Week Trivia — 3 p.m. online.

Free Grand Lake Summer Concerts — 5-7 p.m. at Grand Lake Park Gazebo. Featuring Peggy Mann, rescheduled from Sept. 1.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Grand Lake Constitution Week — Seth Stern will offer Second Amendment Facts at 11:30 a.m. before a presentation by Brian Blumenfeld on “Reapportionment, Redistricting, and Constitutional Government” at 5 p.m., both at the Grand Lake Center.

Panthers soccer vs. Vail Mountain — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Mustangs volleyball vs. North Park — 5 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Friday, Sept. 17

West Grand Hall of Fame Induction — 10 a.m. at West Grand High School. Meet and greet with the inaugural inductees — Dr. John Colburn, Allan “Bud” Dietrich, Dr. Mike Gallagher, Duane Scholl and Peg Hinman Toft. Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15, which covers lunch and the volleyball and football games later that day. RSVP by calling 970-724-3217.

Grand Lake Constitution Week — Online trivia at 3 p.m. and speaker Grant Martin on “Article V Convention of States” at 5 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Mustangs volleyball vs Hayden (homecoming) — 4 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Mustangs football vs Hayden (homecoming) — 7 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Grand Lake Constitution Week — There will be a parade at 10:30 a.m. and festivities begin at 11 a.m. at Town Park. Also, there will be a flyover, the presentation of American Patriot Award (Grand County Coroner Brenda Bock) and keynote speaker professor Joshua Dunn at noon; Dotsero will play at 2 p.m., and fireworks are set for 8:30 p.m. For more, http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com .

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Grand Lake Constitution Week — Worship Service and music at 10:30 a.m. and a testimonial from Steven Watts of Dotsero at 11 a.m. at Town Park.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .