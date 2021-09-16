What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Sept. 16

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Silverthorne Rec Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.

Café Español Spanish Conversational Group — 9-10 a.m. at Wolf Park pavilion in Winter Park. Join us to speak Spanish only. Bring a chair and your coffee. Contact Lori Myers at 970-531-0006.

West Grand Hall of Fame Induction — 10 a.m. at West Grand High School. Meet and greet with the inaugural inductees — Dr. John Colburn, Allan “Bud” Dietrich, Dr. Mike Gallagher, Duane Scholl and Peg Hinman Toft. Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15, which covers lunch and the volleyball and football games later that day. RSVP by calling 970-724-3217.

Grand Lake Constitution Week — Online trivia at 3 p.m. and speaker Grant Martin on “Article V Convention of States” at 5 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center.

Grand Lake Historical Walking Tour — 3:30-5 p.m. Sign up for the 1.5 hour walk at Kauffman House Museum or contact Brook at 970-451-1681 or yogabrook@outlook.com . Cost is $10 per person.

Mustangs volleyball vs Hayden (homecoming) — 4 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Mustangs football vs Hayden (homecoming — 7 p.m. at West Grand High School.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Sept. 18

Grand Lake Constitution Week — There will be a parade at 10:30 a.m. and festivities begin at 11 a.m. at Town Park. Also, there will be a flyover, the presentation of American Patriot Award (Grand County Coroner Brenda Bock) and keynote speaker professor Joshua Dunn at noon; Dotsero will play at 2 p.m., and fireworks are set for 8:30 p.m. For more, http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com .

Grand Lake Historical Walking Tour — 3:30-5 p.m. Sign up for the 1.5 hour walk at Kauffman House Museum or contact Brook at 970-451-1681 or yogabrook@outlook.com . Cost is $10 per person.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Client appreciation ballooning event with Re/Max Peak to Peak – 7am-10am Community event with free tethered balloon rides, breakfast and entertainment at Colorado Adventure Park.

Kremmling Health Fair — 7:30-11:30 a.m. at Middle Park Health, Wellness Center, Kremlling

Sunday, Sept. 19

Grand Lake Constitution Week — Worship Service and music at 10:30 a.m. and a testimonial from Steven Watts of Dotsero at 11 a.m. at Town Park.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Panthers volleyball vs. Lake County — 6 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Survivor to Survivor Sessions — 8 p.m. online. Connect with trained volunteers who navigate wildfire recovery. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/Sept21 .

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Adventures in Italy — 6-8 p.m. at Adventures Decanted a sommelier and chef-guided experience featuring Naples, Italy, and learning how to make a classic Neapolitan pizza and Limoncello! Email adventuresdecanted@gmail.com to RSVP

Thursday, Sept. 23

Vaccine Clinic — Noon to 4 p.m. at West Grand High School parking lot. Registration required. For more, call 970-724-3425 or go to the school’s Facebook page.

Mustangs vs. Panthers volleyball — 5:30 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, Sept. 24

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Denver Zoo with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.

Author Talk — 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts. Local author Abigail Wilkes will be signing copies of her young adult novel “Seconds” and speaking about her book.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Sept. 25

National Public Lands Day Picnic — 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Polhamus Park. Following a day of volunteering, head to the park with a picnic to enjoy live music from River Wilder and the Moffat Tunnel Band.

Panthers volleyball vs. KIPP Denver — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Taking Steps for Cancer 5K and auction — 10 a.m. at the Daven Haven Lodge. The ninth annual 5K walk/run through Grand Lake starts at 10 a.m. with walk-in registration from 8-10 a.m. Food and auction will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Taking Steps/Mountain Family Center Cancer Fund to help Grand County residents cover costs related to treatment. Register at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.org/events .

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.