What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Today

Ninja Kids — 10-11 a.m. at Fraser Valley Recreation District. Ninja Kids is a coed class designed to keep children busy with obstacle courses and gymnastics while implementing social distancing and good hygiene. Masks are required and water bottles are suggested. Cost is $15. This is one of many activities offered by the recreation district. For more, http://www.FraserValleyRec.org/calendar/ .

Adult Happy Hour Workshop — 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Must be 21 or older. Enjoy a night out to paint and sip leprechaun style. Create a masterpiece with watercolors and in the kitchen brushing up on your knife skills as you make roasted veggie crudites with lemon tahini dip and Irish mules. Cost is $40 plus tax. For more http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Free Community Dinner — 5-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel in Winter Park.

Saturday, March 13

2021 Stampede Race — 9-10:30 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. The race will be March 13-14. The event will be done in a socially distanced, self-start format with windows on race days. Racers can start whenever they feel most comfortable. For more information or online registration, go to http://www.SnowMountainRanch.org/nordic-center/nordic-events/ . A lodging package for the race is also available

Waffle Weekend Brunch — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adventures Decanted in Fraser. The wine bar is hosting a regular series of brunches for a limited time featuring made-from-scratch waffles and freshly squeezed mimosas. For more, http://www.AdventuresDecanted.com .

Night Skiing — 4 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Explore Granby Ranch in a whole new light as you ski or ride on lit runs on East Mountain and warm up with a hot cocoa or a cocktail at the firepit. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

Night skiing at Granby Ranch.

Courtesy Granby Ranch

Moonlit Uphill — 5-7 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. Venture out under the stars in a guided event before cruising back down to the resort’s base. Gear is provided. Intermediate skiing ability required. For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com .

Sunday, March 14

2021 Stampede Race — 9-10:30 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. See above.

Snowga — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Ranch. This morning yoga mountaintop class is led by a certified yoga instructor. The class meets at the ceremony site at the top of the Quick Draw Lift. You must have an active season pass, lift pack or lift ticket to join the class. For more, www. GranbyRanch.com.

Monday, March 15

Free Community Yoga — 6-7:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Start your week realigned and balanced with an ongoing yoga series every third Monday of the month. Yoga will be indoors. Masks and social distancing are required. Please bring a yoga mat and a water bottle. Session is free but a $5 suggested donation is suggested. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Tuesday, March 16

Kremmling Library Digital Storytime — 11:15 a.m. to noon via WebEx. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to join Ms. Emily for rhymes, songs, stories and more. Go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab for info.

Wednesday, March 17

Granby Library Digital Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. via WebEx. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to join Ms. Tess or Ms. Cindy for rhymes, songs and more. Go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab for info.

Chamber Chat — 10:30-11:30 a.m. online. Join the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber on Zoom for updates and group sharing of information in a facilitated manner. Chat series will include discussions about questions and concerns in the community, as well as guest speakers. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/events/chamber-chat .

Free Legal Clinic — 5-7:30 p.m. Call 1-844-404-7400. Call-in clinic provides free one-on-one attorney advice to seniors and low-income community members. Volunteer attorneys can answer civil legal questions, help with court forms and explain the law and procedure for family law, landlord and tenant law, protection orders, consumer and collections, and small claims. Clinic line is only answered during hours.

Thursday, March 18

Fraser Valley Library Digital Storytime — 10-10:30 a.m. via WebEx. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to join Ms. Michelle or Ms. Kealani for rhymes, songs and more. Go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab for info.

Juniper Library Digital Storytime —11-11:30 a.m. via WebEx. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to join Ms. Elisa for rhymes, songs, stories, and more. Go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab for info.

Incredible Years Parent Program — 6-7 p.m. online. Parents of preschoolers through first grade can sign up for this weekly program that provides tools to help children learn and succeed. Registration is required. For more go to http://www.GCLD.org and click on the “programs” tab.

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Center. This is a recurring event for advanced players. There are other times available. Cost is $3. For more about this and other events at the Grand Lake Center, go to http://www.GrandLakeCenter.com/event .