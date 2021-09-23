What’s up this week in Grand

The first snow of the season is always exciting. This image was captured Sept. 20 heading east on US Highway 40 in Fraser.

Kerry Demandante/courtesy photo

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Sept. 24

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Denver Zoo with Granby Rec. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, call 970-887-3961.

Café Español Spanish Conversational Group — 9-10 a.m. at Wolf Park pavilion in Winter Park. Join us to speak Spanish only. Bring a chair and your coffee. Contact Lori Myers at 970-531-0006.

Block Party — 4-7 p.m. at Calvary Church in Hot Sulphur Springs. Everyone is invited to this free event featuring free food and treats, a bounce house, cornhole and more on the church’s front lawn. For more, email callarman@thecalvary.org or call 970-531-7173.

Author Talk — 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts. Local author Abigail Wilkes will be signing copies of her young adult novel “Seconds” and speaking about her book.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Saturday, Sept. 25

Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational — all day at Snow Mountain Ranch. Race hosted by Middle Park will feature high school and middle school cross country teams.

Panthers volleyball vs. KIPP Denver — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

National Public Lands Day Picnic — 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Polhamus Park. Following a day of volunteering, head to the park with a picnic to enjoy live music from River Wilder and the Moffat Tunnel Band.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Taking Steps for Cancer 5K and auction — 10 a.m. at the Daven Haven Lodge. The ninth annual 5K walk/run through Grand Lake starts at 10 a.m. with walk-in registration from 8-10 a.m. Food and auction will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Taking Steps/Mountain Family Center Cancer Fund to help Grand County residents cover costs related to treatment. Register at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.org/events .

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Monday, Sept. 27

National Drive EV Week event — 10 a.m. to noon at the Fraser fishing ponds. Test drive Mountain Parks Electric’s Tesla Model 3 and enjoy free bagels from Bighorn Bagels.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

National Drive EV Week event — 10 a.m. to noon at the town square park in Grand Lake. Test drive Mountain Parks Electric’s Tesla Model 3 and enjoy free bagels from Bighorn Bagels.

Ribbon cutting — 3 p.m. at Middle Park Health in Kremmling. Middle Park Health will celebrate the opening of its new Kremmling facility.

Panthers volleyball vs. The Academy — 6 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Peruvian dinner and salsa — 6 p.m. at Pepe Osaka’s Fish Taco. A four-course Peruvian dinner with cocktails followed by salsa dancing. Event is 21-plus with limited. Tickets are on sale at http://www.PepeOsakasFishTaco.com .

Wednesday, Sept. 29

National Drive EV Week event — 10 a.m. to noon at Mountain Parks Electric’s Granby office building (next to the warehouse). Test drive Mountain Parks Electric’s Tesla Model 3 and enjoy free bagels from Bighorn Bagels.

Panthers soccer vs. KIPP Denver — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Q&A for Wildfire Survivors — 5:30 p.m. online. Experts will answer your pre-submitted questions about your insurance claims at no charge. Submit questions at http://www.uphelp.org/r2rhelp_co . Register at http://www.uphelp.org/Sept29 .

Thursday, Sept. 30

Book Club — 5 p.m. at Mountain Shire: Books and Gifts.Club will cover “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha. For more, http://www.MountainShireBooks.com

Coloring Colorado with River Jams — 6:30 p.m. at the Headwaters Center. A concert from Trevor Michael in honor of World Rivers Day and an art coloring activity with author Christina DiMari.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Friday, Oct. 1

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Activate Trampoline Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

First Friday at Uptripping — 5-8 p.m. at Uptripping in Winter Park. First Fridays are back in the Winter Park Art District with local artists, live music, free beer and wine, and food trucks. For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com .

Panthers football vs D’Evelyn — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Saturday, Oct. 2

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Hats off for Headwaters — A week-long online auction benefiting the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust and educational virtual panel discussions. For more information, 970-887-1177 or info@coloradoheadwaterslandtrust.org .