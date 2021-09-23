What’s up this week in Grand
news@skyhinews.com
Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.
Friday, Sept. 24
Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Denver Zoo with Granby Rec. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, call 970-887-3961.
Café Español Spanish Conversational Group — 9-10 a.m. at Wolf Park pavilion in Winter Park. Join us to speak Spanish only. Bring a chair and your coffee. Contact Lori Myers at 970-531-0006.
Block Party — 4-7 p.m. at Calvary Church in Hot Sulphur Springs. Everyone is invited to this free event featuring free food and treats, a bounce house, cornhole and more on the church’s front lawn. For more, email callarman@thecalvary.org or call 970-531-7173.
Author Talk — 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts. Local author Abigail Wilkes will be signing copies of her young adult novel “Seconds” and speaking about her book.
Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.
“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational — all day at Snow Mountain Ranch. Race hosted by Middle Park will feature high school and middle school cross country teams.
Panthers volleyball vs. KIPP Denver — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.
National Public Lands Day Picnic — 4:30-8:30 p.m. at Polhamus Park. Following a day of volunteering, head to the park with a picnic to enjoy live music from River Wilder and the Moffat Tunnel Band.
“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Taking Steps for Cancer 5K and auction — 10 a.m. at the Daven Haven Lodge. The ninth annual 5K walk/run through Grand Lake starts at 10 a.m. with walk-in registration from 8-10 a.m. Food and auction will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Taking Steps/Mountain Family Center Cancer Fund to help Grand County residents cover costs related to treatment. Register at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.org/events.
“Million Dollar Quartet” — 2 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Monday, Sept. 27
National Drive EV Week event — 10 a.m. to noon at the Fraser fishing ponds. Test drive Mountain Parks Electric’s Tesla Model 3 and enjoy free bagels from Bighorn Bagels.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
National Drive EV Week event — 10 a.m. to noon at the town square park in Grand Lake. Test drive Mountain Parks Electric’s Tesla Model 3 and enjoy free bagels from Bighorn Bagels.
Ribbon cutting — 3 p.m. at Middle Park Health in Kremmling. Middle Park Health will celebrate the opening of its new Kremmling facility.
Panthers volleyball vs. The Academy — 6 p.m. at Middle Park High School.
Peruvian dinner and salsa — 6 p.m. at Pepe Osaka’s Fish Taco. A four-course Peruvian dinner with cocktails followed by salsa dancing. Event is 21-plus with limited. Tickets are on sale at http://www.PepeOsakasFishTaco.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
National Drive EV Week event — 10 a.m. to noon at Mountain Parks Electric’s Granby office building (next to the warehouse). Test drive Mountain Parks Electric’s Tesla Model 3 and enjoy free bagels from Bighorn Bagels.
Panthers soccer vs. KIPP Denver — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.
Q&A for Wildfire Survivors — 5:30 p.m. online. Experts will answer your pre-submitted questions about your insurance claims at no charge. Submit questions at http://www.uphelp.org/r2rhelp_co. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/Sept29.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Book Club — 5 p.m. at Mountain Shire: Books and Gifts.Club will cover “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha. For more, http://www.MountainShireBooks.com
Coloring Colorado with River Jams — 6:30 p.m. at the Headwaters Center. A concert from Trevor Michael in honor of World Rivers Day and an art coloring activity with author Christina DiMari.
“Million Dollar Quartet” — 6 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. For more, http://www.RockyMountainRep.com.
Friday, Oct. 1
Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Activate Trampoline Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.
LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
First Friday at Uptripping — 5-8 p.m. at Uptripping in Winter Park. First Fridays are back in the Winter Park Art District with local artists, live music, free beer and wine, and food trucks. For more, http://www.PlayWinterPark.com.
Panthers football vs D’Evelyn — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.
“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Saturday, Oct. 2
“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hats off for Headwaters — A week-long online auction benefiting the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust and educational virtual panel discussions. For more information, 970-887-1177 or info@coloradoheadwaterslandtrust.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
What’s up this week in Grand
Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.