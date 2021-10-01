What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Oct. 1

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Activate Trampoline Center with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Panthers football vs D’Evelyn — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Plein Air @ Altitude — Unsold original paintings from Plein Air at Altitude are available for viewing and purchase at the Winter Park Fraser Chamber Office in the Rendezvous Center and at River Journey in the Headwaters Center through Oct. 10.

Endless Canvas Art Show — at Granby Library. Dezmin Jackson’s artwork will be on display through October. For more, http://www.EndlessCanvas.net .

Saturday, Oct. 2

“Million Dollar Quartet” — 8 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Hats off for Headwaters — A week-long online auction benefiting the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust and educational virtual panel discussions. For more information, 970-887-1177 or info@coloradoheadwaterslandtrust.org .

Town of Fraser clean up day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Drop, 440 CR72, Fraser. The town of Fraser will be providing disposal services for town residents. Limited space available, proof of residency required. .

Monday, Oct. 4

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5. Read books, do crafts, socialize, and enjoy movement and songs.

Virtual Reality — noon-1:45 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. See things in a brand-new way. Registration is open at http://www.gcld.org . Click on the “Programs” tab to sign up.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Quilting Club — 3-5 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Janet Schayer will lead and mentor this club, which meets the first Tuesday of every month. Call 970-724-9228 for details.

West Grand Community Meeting — 6 p.m. at Kremmling Chamber of Commerce. A community meeting to discuss the 2021 ballot question to authorize additional revenue for the district.

Pajama Storytime — 6:15 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for relaxing bedtime stories, rhymes, and songs along with fun family snuggle time before bed.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Fox Run Apartments, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wapiti Meadows and 1-2 p.m. at Fraser Historic Church in Fraser. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Panthers soccer vs. Pinnacle — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Friday, Oct. 8

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Anderson Farms with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.

Community Baby Shower — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Granby Library. For new and soon-to-be parents, the event will offer parenting information, diapers, wipes and clothing from Pregnancy Resource Connection, raffle prizes and lunch/dessert while supplies last. For more, call Grand Beginnings at 970-725-3391.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Grand County Astronomy Club Meeting — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation is “Black Holes.” Meetings are open to the public.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Hats off for Headwaters — 1-5 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Dine on delicious cuisine by Stone Creek Catering and enjoy admission to the Headwaters River Journey Museum. For more information, 970-887-1177 or info@coloradoheadwaterslandtrust.org .