What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.





Friday, Oct. 8

Friday Day Camp — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet at the Granby Community Building for a visit to the Anderson Farms with the Granby Recreation Department. Cost is $35 per and pre-registration is required. For more, 970-887-3961.

Community Baby Shower — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Granby Library. For new and soon-to-be parents, the event will offer parenting information, diapers, wipes and clothing from Pregnancy Resource Connection, raffle prizes and lunch/dessert while supplies last. For more, call Grand Beginnings at 970-725-3391.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Plein Air @ Altitude — Unsold original paintings from Plein Air at Altitude are available for viewing and purchase at the Winter Park Fraser Chamber Office in the Rendezvous Center and at River Journey in the Headwaters Center through Oct. 10.

Endless Canvas Art Show — at Granby Library. Dezmin Jackson’s artwork will be on display throughout October. For more, http://www.EndlessCanvas.net .

Saturday, Oct. 9

Granby Ranch Roundup — 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Part of the Colorado High School Cycling League, races will feature teams from across the state and region, hosted by the Middle Park mountain biking team.

Town Clean-Up Day — 8 a.m.-noon at Harms and Sons. Hot Sulphur Springs is offering free household trash and yard waste dumping for residents with proof of residency. Tires will cost $8 and construction and commercial waste is not allowed. For more information, call 970-531-7588.

Free tutoring sessions with library volunteer Francesca Williams — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Tutoring is for all ages and subjects, including ESL support, and more.

Grand County Astronomy Club Meeting — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation is “Black Holes.” Meetings are open to the public.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble — 7:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre. Adult tickets are $35-$45 and youth tickets are $20. Purchase tickets at http://www.RockyMountainRep.com .

Sunday, Oct. 10

Hats off for Headwaters — 1-5 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Dine on delicious cuisine by Stone Creek Catering and enjoy admission to the Headwaters River Journey Museum. For more information, 970-887-1177 or info@coloradoheadwaterslandtrust.org .

Monday, Oct. 11

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for a fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5.

Digital Skills for Adults — 5-6 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Bring your mobile device and join Shelly Mathis for a facilitated class where you can choose your own course, learn on your own, and ask for help when questions arise.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Ballet and Tap Dance Classes — The first class of the six-week session for 2- to 18-year-olds with instructors Hali WeimerSkirch and Crystal Wood. Classes are on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and will run through Nov. 20. The cost is $65 per session and registration is required. For more or to register, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Indoor Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more.

Books Too Good to Miss — 1-2 p.m. at Granby Library. Join us in person or via Zoom for a discussion of “Lie Down with Lions” by Ken Follett. Visit http://www.gcld.org for details.

Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. A new free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will be held on the second Tuesday of each month through your Grand County libraries. As a COVID-19 work-around, these free legal clinics are being held by telephone for now, and library staff will schedule all appointments. Call 970-627-8353 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

Panthers soccer vs. CRMS — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Fire Prevention Drive By — 4-7 p.m. at the Granby Fire Station. Grand Fire is giving away goodie bags, mugs, t-shirts, smoke and carbon alarms and more. Visit with Sparky, too!

LEGO Club — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Kremmling Library. For students in grades third through fifth.

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m. at Granby Library or via Zoom. Go to http://www.gcld.org , “Board of Trustees” page for details.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at River Ranch at 10th and Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Silver Spruce, and 1-2 p.m. at the Mountain Family Center food pantry in Kremmling. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Adventures in Italy workshop series 6pm-8pm at Adventures Decanted – an experience centered around adventures in Italy featuring Tuscany. Tickets are $75 per person RSVP by email adventuresdecanted@gmail.com

Thursday, Oct. 14

Panthers volleyball vs DSST — 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Granby Scarecrow Festival begins — This year’s theme for the annual contest is “Scarecrows Take Flight.” Registration is required by Oct. 10 and community voting will be Oct. 15-29. To register or vote, go to DestinationGranby.com.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Panthers football vs. Arvada — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Saturday, Oct. 16

River Run “Pumpkin Patch” — 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Pumpkins, hayrides, face painting, candy apples and more fall fun.

Town Clean-Up Day — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kremmling Hockey Rink parking lot. Dumpsters will be available for town residents to use for free with proof of residence. Nonresidents can pay to dump items as well. For more information, call 970-724-3249.

Town Square Scare — 1-5 p.m. Kremmling Town Square. This is a fun community event featuring Halloween games, arts and crafts, a movie at dark and family fun. For more, http://www.KremmlingChamber.com .

Nordic director meet ‘n’ greet — 4-5 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Meet Snow Mountain Ranch’s new Nordic director and six-time Olympian Todd Lodwick and do some exercises to get ready for ski season. RSVP by Oct. 14 by emailing gbergen@ymcaroc​kies.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

West Grand Community Meeting — 6 p.m. at Kremmling Chamber of Commerce. A community meeting to discuss the 2021 ballot question to authorize additional revenue for the district.

Survivor to Survivor Forum — 8 p.m. online. Connect and confer with trained volunteers who navigated recovery after previous wildfires. Topic will be handling the holidays. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/oct19_s2s .

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Panthers soccer vs. The Academy — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Granby ARTWalk — 6 p.m. through downtown Granby. Destination Granby is asking student artists to explore ideas relating to resilience, gratitude and community while honoring first responders, neighbors and strangers who came to our aid during the East Troublesome Fire and its aftermath. Stroll through the downtown Granby businesses and enjoy the art. For businesses wishing to participate in displaying youth art, contact Sarah@destinationgranby.com .

Troubleshooting Your Contents Claim — 5 p.m. online. This webinar will cover strategies for completing your home inventory understanding depreciation. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/oct21_2020 .

Moment of Silence — 7 p.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. A moment of silence followed by the ringing of a bell to acknowledge the mass evacuation during the East Troublesome Fire exactly one year ago.