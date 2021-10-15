What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Explorers Program — 10:30 a.m. at Kremmling Library for children ages 3-5, not yet in kindergarten. Join Ms. Emily as we explore the outdoors through child-directed play. Space is limited.

River Run “Pumpkin Patch” — 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Pumpkins, hayrides, face painting, candy apples and more fall fun.

Town Clean-Up Day — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kremmling Hockey Rink parking lot. Dumpsters will be available for town residents to use for free with proof of residence. Nonresidents can pay to dump items as well. For more information, call 970-724-3249.

The Colorado Ballet streaming of “Giselle” — noon-2:45 p.m. at Juniper Library. Target audience is childhood/PreK-grade 12. Space is limited, and masks required.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Tutoring for all ages and subjects, including English as a second language. Reservations highly recommended. Walk-ins also welcome.

Town Square Scare — 1-5 p.m. Kremmling Town Square. This is a fun community event featuring Halloween games, arts and crafts, a movie at dark and family fun. For more, http://www.KremmlingChamber.com .

Nordic Director Meet ‘n’ Greet — 4-5 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. Meet Snow Mountain Ranch’s new Nordic director and six-time Olympian Todd Lodwick and do some exercises to get ready for ski season. RSVP by Oct. 14 by emailing gbergen@ymcaroc​kies.org.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Grand County Community of Writers — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Email Anna Szczepanski to join at annawinkel@hotmail.com .

Monday, Oct. 18

West Grand Community Meeting — 6 p.m. at Kremmling Chamber of Commerce. A community meeting to discuss the 2021 ballot question to authorize additional revenue for the district.

InfoLit Club for Teens — 10 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Information Literacy forms the basis for lifelong learning. Join Ms. Shelly for this informative opportunity to learn how to identify fake news, avoid plagiarism, and more. Club is for grades 8-12.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5. Read books, do crafts, socialize, and enjoy movement and songs.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Indoor Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more.

Granby Rec After School — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Granby Library.

Adult Craft Night: Fabric Pumpkins with Teresa Banman — 6-7:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Join the waiting list by visiting http://www.gcld.org , “Programs” tab.

Survivor to Survivor Forum — 8 p.m. online. Connect and confer with trained volunteers who navigated recovery after previous wildfires. Topic will be handling the holidays. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/oct19_s2s .

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Indoor Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Panthers soccer vs. Arrupe Jesuit — 4 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Family Movie Night — 5-7 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. October’s movie is “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and popcorn and pizza will be provided.

Pajama Storytime — 6-6:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Join Ms. Amy for relaxing bedtime stories and songs, with good snuggle time before bed!

Thursday, Oct. 21

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library.

Storytime — 11 a.m. at Juniper Library.

Virtual Reality — 2-3:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Enjoy gaming, creating music, or traveling to new worlds – all without leaving your library.

After-School Program — 5-6 p.m. at Juniper Library.

Troubleshooting Your Contents Claim — 5 p.m. online. This webinar will cover strategies for completing your home inventory understanding depreciation. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/oct21_2020 .

Teen Advisory Group meeting — 6-7 p.m. at both Kremmling and Granby libraries. Meeting is also being held virtually. Dinner, pumpkin painting, and brainstorming for students in grades 6-12 who would like to have a voice in future library programming. Registration required. Contact your local library for details.

Granby ARTWalk — 6 p.m. through downtown Granby. Destination Granby is asking student artists to explore ideas relating to resilience, gratitude and community while honoring first responders, neighbors and strangers who came to our aid during the East Troublesome Fire and its aftermath. Stroll through the downtown Granby businesses and enjoy the art. For businesses wishing to participate in displaying youth art, contact Sarah@destinationgranby.com .

Moment of Silence — 7 p.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. A moment of silence followed by the ringing of a bell to acknowledge the mass evacuation during the East Troublesome Fire exactly one year ago.

Friday, Oct. 22

Beginner’s Adult Watercolor Class — 4-5:30 p.m. at Granby Library. Join the waiting list by visiting http://www.gcld.org , or contacting the library.

Nordic Ski Swap — 6-8:30 p.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center. A free-entry sale of new and used Nordic gear and accessories will start at 6 p.m. with registration of gear and accessories beginning at 5 p.m. To register for the swap or volunteer, go to http://www.grandnordic.org . For more information, email president@grandnordic.org .

Panthers football vs. Northfield — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School.

Saturday, Oct. 23

National Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Kremmling Police Department. Drop off unwanted, unused or expired medications for safe and secure disposal. For more information, call 970-725-3343 or 970-724-3318.

Friends of Grand County Library Membership Meeting — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Library Community Room.

East Troublesome Community Lunch — 11 a.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. A free community lunch crafted by Tajahi Cooke, local music, community art piece and an opportunity to thank local first responders over a shared meal. The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce will be collecting “Thank you first responder” signs to display during the community meal. Signs should be labeled with owner’s information and dropped off at Town Hall the week prior to the event. It will be returned after the gathering. For more info, call the chamber at 970-627-3402.

River Run “Pumpkin Patch” — 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at River Run RV Resort. Pumpkins, hayrides, face painting, candy apples and more fall fun.

Wildfire workshops: Pricing Party — 11 a.m. online. Join experts and other survivors for a hands-on workshop to help price your contents and get monies owed to you. Register at http://www.uphelp.org/oct23 .

Teen Trip — 4-10 p.m. Meet at the Grand Park Recreation Center before heading down to the 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver. Food and transportation is provided. Trip is open to children 10.5 to 15 years old. Cost is $75. For more information, http://www.fraservalleyrec.org .