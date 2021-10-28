What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Oct. 29

Creepy Crawl Scavenger Hunt — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heckert Pavilion. Celebrate Halloween with a Grand Lake scavenger hunt and costume contest ahead of trick-or-treating.

Fall Book Fair — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the community room at the Granby Library. Book fair is hosted by the Granby Elementary PTO.

Trick or Treat Main Street — 4-6 p.m. on Agate Ave. Participating businesses on Granby’s main street and Destination Granby offer a trick-or-treat walk.

Drive-By Chili Dinner — 5-6:30 p.m. at 111 W. Central Ave. Free chili dinner with cinnamon rolls and caramel apple slices hosted by the Kremmling Rotary Club. Donations accepted.

Author Talk — 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts. Grand Lake authors Jim and Stephanie Kroepfl will read part of their sci-fi novel “Merged,” sign copies and answer questions.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Mustangs football vs. Vail Christian — 7 p.m. at West Grand High School

Saturday, Oct. 30

Country Ace Hardware Neighbor Appreciation Day — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bring the kids for trick-or-treating with our Country Ace team members. Celebration will also feature grilling, door prizes, in-store specials and giveaways.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Tutoring covers all ages and subjects. Reservations are highly recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Candy and Crafts — 2-4 p.m. at Pioneer Village Museum. Free family event. Come for the candy but stay for the Halloween craft.

Open House and Trunk-or-Treat — 3-5 p.m. at Church of the Eternal Hills, Tabernash. The community is invited to an Open House for our new community Center. There will be treats, tours and an opportunity to share ideas about how this space can best serve the community. Kids are invited too. Wear a costume and join the Trunk-or-Treat. For more, call the church at 970-887-3603.

Halloween Parade — 4 p.m. in Hot Sulphur Springs. A Halloween parade fundraiser for the Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall Fire Department followed by trick or treating and hay rides. Float entries for the parade are $25 each and there will be a decoration contest. The winning float will receive $100 and second place gets $50. For more information, email townclerk@townofhotsulphursprings.com .

Halloween Bash — 4-6 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Come out for Trick-or-Treat Street at The Square, a Spooky DJ Dance Party and more.

Truck or Treat — 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Grand County Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

Haunted House at the Morgan — 6-8:30 p.m. at Morgan Mercantile in Tabernash. Entry is $5 per Creature and children under 2 are free. All proceeds benefit the Grand Kids Learning Center.

American Zombie Circus — 8 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser. Acrobats, contortion artists, stilt walkers and fire performers join live music for a Halloween costume party and concert.

Devil’s Craft Halloween Bash — 8-11 p.m. at Devil’s Craft in Cooper Creek. Live music from Tara Rose and the Real Deal, Hunker Down and Midnight Super Jam, as well as a costume contest. Cost is $20, which includes a free drink, or pre-sale tickets are available through Friday for $15. A portion of the proceeds will support the Grand Foundation’s housing fund.

Sunday, Oct. 31

“On the Lawn” Trick or Treat — 3-5 p.m. at Cliffview Assisted Living Center in Kremmling. The assisted living center can’t have the usual trick-or-treating inside this year, but residents and staff still want to see the kiddos all dressed up. Park on Eagle Avenue and walk up the drive. Residents will be outside with treats.

Trick or Treat Street — 3-5 p.m. at West Grand K-8 Library. Costume contest at 4:45 p.m. Indoor trick-or-treating, cupcake walk, games and scary stories open to everyone.

Haunted House — 5-10 p.m. at 41 W. Diamond Court, Granby. A free haunted house welcomes all princesses, wizards and cuddly creatures for family friendly tricks and treats once the sun goes down.

Haunted Train — 5-7:30 p.m. at the Moffat Road Railroad Museum. Explore the spooky, 1905 passenger coach. Entry tickets are $2 per person.

Monday, Nov. 1

First Time Homebuyers Class — 5:15-7 p.m. at the Granby Library. Grand County professionals will speak on making a to-do list for buying a property, down payment options, credit scores and history and the pros and cons of renting.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5. Read books, do crafts, socialize, and enjoy movement and songs.

Virtual Reality — 12-1:45 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Enjoy gaming, creating music, or traveling to new worlds — all without leaving your library.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Quilting Club — 3-5 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Led by Janet Schayer. Bring a sewing machine, regular sewing supplies and fabric. Scraps available.

Granby Rec After School — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Granby Library.

Book Club — 6-8 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Join us in-person at the library for this quarterly meeting to enjoy book discussions from the legal thrillers genre and more.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for stories, rhymes, songs, and movement.

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Club Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar, Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

Beginner’s Adult Watercolor Class — 5-6:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Create a beautiful watercolor painting, even if you’ve never painted before. Materials provided.

Thursday, Nov. 4

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Join Ms. Amy for stories, rhymes, songs, and movement.

Storytime — 11 a.m. at Juniper Library. Join Ms. Elisa and for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more. Masks required for those over 3 years old.

Virtual Reality — 2-3:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Enjoy gaming, creating music, or traveling to new worlds – all without leaving your library.

Movie Matinee — 4:30-6 p.m. at Granby Library. November’s movie is “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and popcorn will be provided.

After-School Program — 5-6 p.m. at Juniper Library.

Friday, Nov. 5

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

1st Kids Gallery — 5-8 p.m. at Fraser Historic Community Center. A gallery of all the art created in the Fraser Valley Rec Creative Clubs with light refreshments.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Adult Wooden Treasures Workshop — 3 p.m. at Granby Community Building. Join Tiffany Freitag to create seasonal wooden signs with interchangeable parts. Cost is $60, which includes all materials and supplies. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.