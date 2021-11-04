What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Nov. 5

COVID-19 Booster & Flu Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grand Fire in Granby. Anyone can register to come get a seasonal flu vaccine. You must be six months past your final vaccine to qualify. You also should be 65 and older, or have high risk medical conditions, or be a front line worker. Moderna and J&J boosters available. Grand County Rural Health Network has transportation vouchers available to help get you there if you need. To schedule an appointment for November 5, go to: https://www.comassvax.org/appointment/en/reg/6946804129 .

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

1st Kids Gallery — 5-8 p.m. at Fraser Historic Community Center. A gallery of all the art created in the Fraser Valley Rec Creative Clubs with light refreshments.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for East Grand School District students and staff. Masks will be required for the audience.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Art Display: Suzanne Martino’s visual journal — at Granby Library through November.

Art Display: Jordyn van Gaalen: “Sprakeloos – Not capable of being expressed in words” — at Fraser Valley Library through November.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Total Body Fitness — 9-10 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center.

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” — 7 p.m. at Middle Park High School. Tickets available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for East Grand School District students and staff. Masks will be required for the audience.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Adult Wooden Treasures Workshop — 3 p.m. at Granby Community Building. Join Tiffany Freitag to create seasonal wooden signs with interchangeable parts. Cost is $60, which includes all materials and supplies. Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961.

Monday, Nov. 8

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5. Read books, do crafts, socialize, and enjoy movement and songs.

Digital Skills for Adults — 5-6 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Bring your mobile device and join us for a facilitated class, learn on your own, and ask questions.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Indoor Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more!

Books Too Good to Miss — 1 p.m. at Granby Library. Join in-person or via Zoom to discuss this month’s book, “Half of a Yellow Sun,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Free Legal Clinic — 2-5 p.m. Free legal help for those without an attorney on all Colorado civil matters, offered through the Grand County Libraries. Call (970) 627-8353 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

Granby Rec After School — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Granby Library.

LEGO Club — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Kremmling Library for students in grades 3-5. Space is limited, registration required.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at River Ranch at 10th and Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Silver Spruce, and 1-2 p.m. at the Mountain Family Center food pantry in Kremmling. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for stories, rhymes, songs, and movement.

LEGO Club — 3:45-5 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library for students in grades K-5.

Virtual Reality — 5:15-7 p.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Enjoy gaming, creating music, or traveling to new worlds – all without leaving your library.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Juniper Library’s Brown Bag Book Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Group will meet via Zoom to discuss “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston. Contact the library for the meeting link.

Kremmling Chamber Mixer — 5-7 p.m. at the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce. Join the chamber for drinks, appetizers and conversation.

Friday, Nov. 12

Grand County Economic Summit — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at River Run. Grand County Economic Development will share information about the economy.

Clothing and Gear Swap — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness in Fraser. Bring clothing and gear for a free swap.

“The Stomping Grounds” Premiere — 7 p.m. at Two Pines Supply. The premiere of ski film “The Stomping Grounds” by Matchstick Productions. A $5 donation is suggested with proceeds going to Grand County Search and Rescue.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Map Reading and Navigation Class — 9-11 a.m. at the Granby Community Building. Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply will teach a class on reading topographic maps and navigating with a compass and map. Cost is $10 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 10. Call 970-887-3961 or go online to http://www.GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com for more.

Backcountry Beacon Bash — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. Hosted by Weston and the resort, the daylong event focuses on avalanche education and backcountry prep. Money raised at the event will support the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Friends of Berthoud Pass.

Explorers Program — 10:30 a.m. at Kremmling Library. For children ages 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Ms. Emily and explore the outdoors and build curiosity through child-directed play.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7-8 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation is “Choosing a Telescope.” Open to the public.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Grand County Community of Writers — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Email Anna Szczepanski at annawinkel@hotmail.com to join.