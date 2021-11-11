What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Nov. 12

Gentle Flow Yoga — 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for 5-year-olds to 11-year-olds — 9 a.m. to noon at Middle Park High School and 1-3:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library. There will also be an information table at the clinic for parents to ask questions. The second dose clinic is scheduled for Dec. 3. Same times and locations. Additionally, Fraser Medical Center and Byers Peak Family Medicine will have vaccines for children available.

Grand County Economic Summit — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at River Run. Grand County Economic Development will share information about the economy.

Total Body Beginners —9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Intermediate Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Clothing and Gear Swap — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness in Fraser. Bring clothing and gear for a free swap.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

“The Stomping Grounds” Premiere — 7 p.m. at Two Pines Supply. The premiere of ski film “The Stomping Grounds” by Matchstick Productions. A $5 donation is suggested with proceeds going to Grand County Search and Rescue.

Live music at Fisher’s Bar – 8 p.m. Music from Piano Joe, Mike Weidl and Dave Percival.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Holiday Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granby Library. Pristine condition, gift-quality books, including children’s, cookbooks, old collectibles, coffee table, fiction and nonfiction. Books will be available at sale prices for holiday shopping. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Library and children’s programs.

Map Reading and Navigation Class — 9-11 a.m. at the Granby Community Building. Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply will teach a class on reading topographic maps and navigating with a compass and map. Cost is $10 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 10. Call 970-887-3961 or go online to http://www.GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com for more.

Backcountry Beacon Bash — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. Hosted by Weston and the resort, the daylong event focuses on avalanche education and backcountry prep. Money raised at the event will support the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Friends of Berthoud Pass.

Tabernash Honey Pop-Up — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 24 County Road 524. Tabernash Honey Co. will be selling its 2021 gift boxes, honey candies, honey straws, fresh cut honeycomb and more.

Explorers Program — 10:30 a.m. at Kremmling Library. For children ages 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Ms. Emily and explore the outdoors and build curiosity through child-directed play.

Open Enrollment — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Middle Park Health in Granby. Free help with enrolling in health insurance through the Grand County Rural Health Network. Walk-ins are welcome. For more questions, call 970-725-3477.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library.

Grand County Astronomy Club — 7-8 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation is “Choosing a Telescope.” Open to the public.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Community Church of the Rockies — 9-11 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Grand County Community of Writers — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Email Anna Szczepanski at annawinkel@hotmail.com to join.

Monday, Nov. 15

InfoLit Club for Teens — 10 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Information literacy forms the basis for lifelong learning. Students grades 8-12 can join Ms. Shelly for this informative opportunity to learn how to identify fake news, avoid plagiarism, and more.

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5. Read books, do crafts, socialize, and enjoy movement and songs.

Intermediate Pickleball — 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

After School Club — 4:15-5:30 p.m. at Kremmling Library for students in grades K-2. Space is limited, registration required.

Printing and Stamp Making Class — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Granby Community Building. Callie McDermott will teach participants how to carve a rubber stamp using relief printing. Cost is $35 and pre-registration is required. Call 970-887-3961 for more.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Indoor Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more.

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

After School Program — 5-6 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

GCLD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m. at Granby Library or via Zoom. Go to http://www.gcld.org , Board of Trustees page for details.

Virtual Avalanche Awareness Class — 6 p.m. Friends of Berthoud Pass hosts a free three hour avalanche class. Registration required. For more, info@berthoudpass.org .

Co-ed Volleyball open gym and meeting — 7-9 p.m. at Middle Park High School. The season will begin with an open gym and organizational meeting. Representatives from all teams or individuals looking for a team are asked to attend. Registration deadline is Nov. 17. League play begins Nov. 23. Games will be 7-9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 1. For more, call Julie at the Granby Rec 970-887-3961.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Winter Park Resort opens.

Yin Yoga — 7:45-8:45 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Total Body Beginners —9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10-11 a.m. at Granby Jones, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Granby Senior Housing in Granby and 1-2 p.m. at Soda Springs Fire Station and 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community Center in Grand Lake. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Line Dancing — noon to 1 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Intermediate Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Club Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar, Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

Author Talk — 6 p.m. at Fraser Valley Distilling. Author Jim Davidson will talk about his book “The Next Everest” and sign copies. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Mountain Shire Books or day of at the distillery.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Total Body Fitness —9-10 a.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Open House — 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at the West Grand Early Childhood Center. Enjoy refreshments and treats and learn about available childcare spots for ages 0-5 years.

Teen Night — 7:30-10 p.m. at Granby Rec Center. Granby Rec will offer rides to and from the Grand Park Recreation Center for swimming and foam pit fun for children sixth grade and older. Cost is $10. For more, call 970-887-3961. Pre-registration is required.

Friday, Nov. 19

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Intermediate Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Holiday Gingerbread & Pomander Decorating — 4-6 p.m. at the Headwaters Center. Tickets are $10 and supplies for baking and decorating will be provided. Hot chocolate and cider will be available, along with mulled wine for the adults. For more and to buy tickets, https://headwatersriverjourney.com .

Plant Potting and Swap — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness in Fraser. Repot your plants and get planting tips and tricks. Attendees get a free plant.