What’s up this week in Grand

My grand daughter, Meredith, slides downhill on a saucer at Hi Country Haus. It’s always a great day in Winter Park. Submit your photos to the Sky-Hi News by emailing them to news@skyhinews.com.

Pam Miller/courtesy photo

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Nov. 19

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Intermediate Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. For more, call 970-627-2415.

Holiday Gingerbread & Pomander Decorating — 4-6 p.m. at the Headwaters Center. Tickets are $10 and supplies for baking and decorating will be provided. Hot chocolate and cider will be available, along with mulled wine for the adults. For more and to buy tickets, https://headwatersriverjourney.com .

Plant Potting and Swap — 6 p.m. at Tame Wellness in Fraser. Repot your plants and get planting tips and tricks. Attendees get a free plant.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Saturday, Nov. 20

The Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center and Devil’s Thumb Ranch will open for the 2021-22 season.

Holiday Wreath Workshop — 11 a.m. at River Run Event Center. Create a fresh-cut, 18 inch wreath with a bow for $65. Includes all supplies and instruction. Mimosa bar and light refreshments will be available with a portion of proceeds to be donated to fire victims. Space is limited. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com to reserve your seat.

Season Pass Pickup Party — noon to 3 p.m. at Granby Ranch Base Area Lawn.

Free tutoring with Francesca — 1-4 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Help for all ages and subjects available, including English as a second language. Reservations recommended. Walk-ins welcome.

Happy Hour Holiday Market — 4-7 p.m. at Fraser Valley Distilling. A holiday market featuring local artisans selling their goods and happy hour specials.

80s Dance Party — 7 p.m. at Ullrs Tavern. An 80s dance party fundraiser for local radio station KFFR 88.3 featuring music from DJ Jen G. Admission is $10.

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Tony Luke Band performs.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Andy Straus and Danjo Harris perform.

Monday, Nov. 22

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more.

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Alex Johnstone and Aaron McClosky perform.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Storytime — 10 a.m. at Granby Library. Join Ms. Tess and Ms. Cindy for stories, rhymes, songs, and movement.

Mountain Family Center Mobile Food Pantry — 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Mobile pantry comes with fresh produce, dairy and groceries. This free community resource rolls out to different stops in the county on Wednesdays.

Afterschool Club for students in grades K-5 — 3:45-5:30 p.m. at Fraser Valley Library. Make crafts, play games, watch movies.

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Tyler Grant performs.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Snow Mountain Ranch Turkey Trot — 9 a.m. at Snow Mountain Ranch. The annual trot is free to participate and will be a 3.5k around the Snow Mountain Ranch property. The race will start on the Program lawn. Check-in is at 9 a.m and the race starts at 10 a.m. No registration is required.

Cranmer Chapel Dinner — Free community Thanksgiving meal. More details to come.

Thanksgiving Dinner — Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Cliffview Assisted Living. Kremmling Community Church and Cliffview Assisted Living are partnering up again to provide a free to-go Thanksgiving dinner to the community on an RSVP basis. Call Cliffview at 970-724-3530 by Nov. 19 to RSVP.

Friday, Nov. 26

Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. From jewelry to jams, get your holiday shopping done in Grand Lake during this two-day event featuring hats and gloves, wood working, jewelry, homemade jams, fleece blankets, wreaths and more. Food will be available with cinnamon rolls, coffee and the famous Walking Tacos from the Grand Lake Women’s club. There are booths available. Call Andrea Cox at 970-531-0804 for more.

Celebration of Lights — 4-6 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Visit with santa, holiday music, scavenger hunt and light display lighting.

Grand Lake Tree Lighting Ceremony — 5-7 p.m. at Town Park. A festive celebration with carols, warming up around the fire with cocoa and cookies, a visit from Santa and other holiday surprises.

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Johnny O. Band performs.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Lake Town Park.

Grand Christmas Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fitch Ranch Meats and Market. Shop locally made products including candles, jewelry, art and more. There will be door prizes.

Holiday Lights Show and Tree Lighting — 3:30-5 p.m. in the Winter Park Village. Enjoy carols and holiday songs performed by the Beverley Bells while you cozy up to the fire to enjoy the lighting of the Winter Park Village. Light show starts at 4:40 p.m.