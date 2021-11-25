What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Nov. 26

Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Lake Town Park. From jewelry to jams, get your holiday shopping done in Grand Lake during this two-day event featuring hats and gloves, wood working, jewelry, homemade jams, fleece blankets, wreaths and more. Food will be available with cinnamon rolls, coffee and the famous Walking Tacos from the Grand Lake Women’s club. There are booths available. Call Andrea Cox at 970-531-0804 for more.

Celebration of Lights — 4-6 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square. Visit with Santa, holiday music, scavenger hunt and display lighting.

Grand Lake Tree Lighting Ceremony — 5-7 p.m. at Town Park. A festive celebration with carols, warming up around the fire with cocoa and cookies, a visit from Santa and other holiday surprises.

Celebrate Recovery — 6:45 p.m. at Grand River Assembly Church. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. before the weekly meeting. For more, 970-887-9784.

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Johnny O. Band performs.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Grand Christmas Market — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fitch Ranch Meats and Market. Shop locally made products including candles, jewelry, art and more. There will be door prizes.

Holiday Lights Show and Tree Lighting — 3:30-5 p.m. in the Winter Park Village. Enjoy carols and holiday songs performed by the Beverley Bells while you cozy up to the fire to enjoy the lighting of the Winter Park Village. Light show starts at 4:40 p.m.

Live music — 8 p.m. at Devil’s Craft. Burnt Orange performs.

Monday, Nov. 29

Storytime — 10:30 a.m. at Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Join Ms. Carol for this fun, interactive early literacy program for children under age 5.

Digital Skills for Adults — 5-6 p.m. at Kremmling Library. Bring your mobile device and join us for a facilitated class – choose your own course, learn on your own, and ask questions as needed. Registration required.

Granby Library Book Group — 6-7 p.m. at Granby Library. Group will discuss “The Red House” by Mark Haddon.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Vaccine Clinic — 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at River Run. Appointments are required and can be made at http://www.middleparkhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine .

Storytime — 11:15 a.m. at Kremmling Library. Join Ms. Emily for rhymes, stories, songs, movement, and more.

Responsible Alcohol Vendor Class — 2-4 p.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Presented by Destination Granby in partnership with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, this program is open to owners, managers, supervisors, servers, bartenders, special event volunteers and anyone else who serves alcohol. Participants will receive a Responsible Alcohol Vendor Certification. Training is free to participants, no registration is required.

Granby Rec After School — 4:15-5:15 p.m. at Granby Library.

Book Club — 6 p.m. at Mountain Shire Books. This month’s read is “The Guide” by Peter Heller.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Winter Park-Fraser Valley Rotary Meeting — noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fisher’s Bar in Fraser. For more, email BrittanyNudge@gmail.com .

Holiday party — 4-6 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Decorate your very own gingerbread house with a variety of tasty treats. There will be a holiday movie. Gingerbread cookies will also be available to frost. All supplies provided. Limited to 20 participants, pre-K and up. Registration required at gcld.org.

Thursday, Dec. 2

COVID-19 booster shot drive — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grand Fire in Granby. Open to all adults over 18.

Friday, Dec. 3

Momma and Me Yoga Class — 10-11 a.m. at the Middle Park Health Wellness Center. A yoga class for adults and children. Cost is $5 for everyone over 5 years. For more, call 970-724-3102.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Granby Tree Lighting — 6 p.m. at Destination Granby. Enjoy s’mores, caroling and winter fun.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Intro to Backcountry Gear and Conditions — 9-11:30 a.m. for gear class and noon to 2:30 p.m. for conditions class at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $10 per person and classes will need a minimum of five participants. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 1 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or online at http://www.GranbyRec.activityreg.com .

Photos with Santa — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Country Ace Hardware.

Holiday Wreath Workshop — 11 a.m. at River Run Event Center. Create a fresh-cut, 18 inch wreath with a bow for $65. Includes all supplies and instruction. Mimosa bar and light refreshments will be available with a portion of proceeds to be donated to fire victims. Space is limited. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com to reserve your seat.

Kremmling Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting — 5 p.m. in Kremmling Town Square. See the biggest living Christmas tree this side of the Mississippi. To kick off Christmas in Kremmling, there will be festivities in the Town Square, the town’s first ever Christmas Parade, tree lighting starting at dark and a Christmas movie. For more, http://www.kremmlingchamber.com .

“Spirit of the Peaks” film screening — 5-7 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. A free screening of “Spirit of the Peaks,” a film written, directed by, and starring Native American skier Connor Ryan and produced with REI Co-Op Studios.

Kremmling Preschool Craft Fair – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the West Grand High School in Kremmling silent auction, bake sale, vendors and Santa.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Pet Photos with Santa — 8 a.m. to noon at Fraser Historic Church. With a $20 suggested donation, you will get a digital copy of your pet’s best shot with Santa emailed to you. Funds benefit Grand County Pet Pals.

Intro to Backcountry Gear and Conditions — 9-11:30 a.m. for gear class and noon to 2:30 p.m. for conditions class at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $10 per person and classes will need a minimum of five participants. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 1 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or online at granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Storytime with the Author — 11 a.m. at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts. Listen to Colorado author Nicole Magistro read her children’s book “Read Island.”

Winter Wonderland Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Bistro28 at Pole Creek. A fundraiser for Grand Kids Learning Center featuring pictures with Santa until 1:30 p.m., as well as winter crafts, a hot chocolate bar, drinks and snacks. Tickets are $20 for one child, $35 for two, $50 for three and $5 for each additional child. Adults are free.