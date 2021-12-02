What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Friday, Dec. 3

Momma and Me Yoga Class — 10-11 a.m. at the Middle Park Health Wellness Center. A yoga class for adults and children. Cost is $5 for everyone over 5 years. For more, call 970-724-3102.

LEGO Club — 1-3 p.m. at Granby Library. Participants can free build, work on challenges, build with ideas from our LEGO books or work together on a large building project. Club is ideal for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Granby Tree Lighting — 6 p.m. at Destination Granby. Enjoy s’mores, caroling and winter fun.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Intro to Backcountry Gear and Conditions — 9-11:30 a.m. for gear class and noon to 2:30 p.m. for conditions class at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $10 per person and classes will need a minimum of five participants. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 1 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or online at http://www.GranbyRec.activityreg.com .

Photos with Santa — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Country Ace Hardware.

Holiday Wreath Workshop — 11 a.m. at River Run Event Center. Create a fresh-cut, 18 inch wreath with a bow for $65. Includes all supplies and instruction. Mimosa bar and light refreshments will be available with a portion of proceeds to be donated to fire victims. Space is limited. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com to reserve your seat.

Kremmling Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting — 5 p.m. in Kremmling Town Square. See the biggest living Christmas tree this side of the Mississippi. To kick off Christmas in Kremmling, there will be festivities in the Town Square, the town’s first ever Christmas Parade, tree lighting starting at dark and a Christmas movie. For more, http://www.kremmlingchamber.com .

“Spirit of the Peaks” film screening — 5-7 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. A free screening of “Spirit of the Peaks,” a film written, directed by, and starring Native American skier Connor Ryan and produced with REI Co-Op Studios.

Kremmling Preschool Craft Fair – 9am-2pm at the West Grand High School in Kremmling silent auction, bake sale, vendors and santa.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Pet Photos with Santa — 8 a.m. to noon at Fraser Historic Church. With a $20 suggested donation, you will get a digital copy of your pet’s best shot with Santa emailed to you. Funds benefit Grand County Pet Pals.

Intro to Backcountry Gear and Conditions — 9-11:30 a.m. for gear class and noon to 2:30 p.m. for conditions class at the Granby Community Building. Cost is $10 per person and classes will need a minimum of five participants. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 1 by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or online at granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Storytime with the Author — 11 a.m. at Mountain Shire Books and Gifts. Listen to Colorado author Nicole Magistro read her children’s book “Read Island.”

Winter Wonderland Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Bistro28 at Pole Creek. A fundraiser for Grand Kids Learning Center featuring pictures with Santa until 1:30 p.m., as well as winter crafts, a hot chocolate bar, drinks and snacks. Tickets are $20 for one child, $35 for two, $50 for three and $5 for each additional child. Adults are free.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Colorado Gives Day — The state’s largest day of giving helps donors give to the causes they care about and supports more than 3,000 nonprofits, including many local ones. In 2020, more than $50 million was donated in 24 hours statewide. For more, http://www.ColoradoGives.org .

Mountain Park’s Electric will be paying for $5 discounts on patrons’ orders and inviting our consumers to enter a drawing for a free electric snow blower at Rocky Mountain Roastery from 7am-11am

Thursday, Dec. 9

Responsible Alcohol Vendor Class — 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Winter Park Town Hall. Presented by Destination Granby in partnership with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, this program is open to owners, managers, supervisors, servers, bartenders, special event volunteers and anyone else who serves alcohol. Participants will receive a Responsible Alcohol Vendor Certification. Training is free to participants, no registration is required.

Friday, Dec. 10

Secret Santa — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Grand Lake Center. A free secret santa store for Grand County kids to shop for gifts for their parents and pets. Cash or gently used gifts can be donated at the Grand Lake Center or at Mountain Lake Properties. For more information, contact Jennifer Brown at 720-620-2508.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Granby Ranch opening day.

Holiday Market — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Inn at Silvercreek. Local and handmade items will be for sale. Artwork, jewelry, ornaments, wood crafts and so much more.

Venture Out Fest — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Winter Park Resort. A day of live music, dog sledding demonstrations, demoing new gear and meeting the Winter Park Resort patrol pups. For more, http://www.WinterParkResort.com .

Grand County Astronomy Club Meeting — 7 p.m. at Granby Library. This month’s presentation will be “A Celebration of the Season.” Open to the public.

Grand Chorale Christmas Show — 7 p.m. at the Grand Lake Community House. Free traditional show returns after a year off due to COVID-19. Audience members encouraged to wear masks.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. to noon at River Run Resort. Families can enjoy a breakfast buffet, photo opportunities with Santa, letter writing, delicious holiday treats and more. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required. Email rthackston@suncommunities.com or call (970) 557-0625.

Grand Chorale Christmas Show — 7 p.m. at the YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch Chapel. Free traditional show returns after a year off due to COVID-19. Audience members encouraged to wear masks.