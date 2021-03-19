What’s up this week in Grand

Look out for these upcoming events this week in Grand County. For more, go to the Community Calendar.

Saturday, March 20

Waffle Weekend Brunch — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adventures Decanted in Fraser. The wine bar is hosting a regular series of brunches for a limited time featuring made-from-scratch waffles and freshly squeezed mimosas. For more, http://www.AdventuresDecanted.com .

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Center. Cost is $3. For more, http://www.GrandLakeCenter.com/event .

Night Skiing — 4 p.m. at Granby Ranch. Explore Granby Ranch in a whole new light as you ski or ride on lit runs on East Mountain and warm up with a hot cocoa or a cocktail at the firepit. Season pass, day-ticket and pack holders can access night skiing for free. Night-skiing-only tickets will be for sale at $20 for adults, $10 for kids at the ticket window only.

Sunday, March 21

Snowga — 10-10:30 a.m. at Granby Ranch. This morning yoga mountaintop class is led by a certified yoga instructor. The class meets at the ceremony site at the top of the Quick Draw Lift. You must have an active season pass, lift pack or lift ticket to join the class. For more, http://www.GranbyRanch.com .

Monday, March 22

Intermediate Pickleball — 2-4 p.m. at Grand Lake Center. Cost is $3. For more, go to http://www.GrandLakeCenter.com/event .

Kung Fu and Tai Chi — 5-7 p.m. at Fraser Valley Recreation District. Cost is $7. This is a recurring event. For more, http://www.FraserValleyRec.org/calendar/ .

Tuesday, March 23

Advanced Pickleball — 2-4:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Center. Cost is $3. For more, go to http://www.GrandLakeCenter.com/event .

Virtual Speaker Series: Impacts on the Colorado River — 3-4:30 p.m. online. Series addresses issues of water conservation and river preservation. This session will include Director of the Colorado River Basin Program at American Rivers Matt Rice and Reeder Creek Ranch owner Paul Bruchez as they discuss the most pressing issues in the Colorado River Basin and how the state and Grand County are advancing solutions for the environment and agriculture. Reservations are requested. All ages are welcome. Event is free, but there is a $5 suggested donation. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Wednesday, March 24

Chamber Chat — 10:30-11:30 a.m. online. Join the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber on Zoom for updates and group sharing of information in a facilitated manner. Chat series will include discussions about questions and concerns in the community, as well as guest speakers. For more, http://www.playwinterpark.com/events/chamber-chat .

Thursday, March 25

Aerials: Adult Hoop and Trapeze Class — 9-10 a.m. at Fraser Valley Recreation District. Class is geared for beginners but new challenges await returning and more advanced students. Online reservations are required. Max count is five participants. Cost is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Participants must be 12 or older. For more, http://www.fraservalleyrec.org/calendar/ .

Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt — 8-9:30 p.m. at the Granby Soccer Dome. Join Granby Rec for a free teen flashlight egg hunt featuring music, black light games and prizes. Participants must be in sixth to eighth grade to attend and pre-registration is required, limited to 90 teens. For more, call 970-887-3961 or register at http://www.granbyrec.activityreg.com .

Friday, March 26

Kids Science Learning Lab — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Headwaters Center in Winter Park. In collaboration with Headwaters Center, GCWIN will facilitate a 2.5-hour session for groups of up to 20 students. The event will include an icebreaker game, a guided tour of the museum and a series of hands-on lessons and experiments. These lessons will touch upon water conservation, water protection, math, science and engineering through age-appropriate hands-on activities and games. There will be multiple stations and participants can choose stations of interest and perform an experiment or craft/activity. Lab is free but limited to 20 children. Suggested ages are 4-13. Masks required. For more, http://www.HeadwatersRiverJourney.com/events .

Free Community Dinner — 5-7 p.m. at Cranmer Chapel in Winter Park.

Gentle Flow Yoga — 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Grand Lake Center. This class is a slower, lower intensity flowing Vinyasa yoga class. For pricing and registration, http://www.GrandLakeYoga.com .